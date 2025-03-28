“Hard to lose like that” - Dejected Luka Doncic makes feelings clear after LeBron James’ botched coverage 

Luka Doncic was dejected after the Lakers lost one of their most winnable games of the year on Thursday against the Bulls, courtesy of LeBron James' botched defensive coverage in the clutch. With 13 seconds left, the Lakers had a five-point lead, and it seemed like they had the game in the bag.

However, James overhelped Nikola Vucevic on the left wing beyond the arc, who swung the ball to Patrick Williams in the corner. James' disposition allowed the Bulls wing to get an open shot and cut it to two.

The four-time MVP made a blunder seconds later on the inbound after throwing the ball in Josh Giddey's path, who sprayed the ball out to Coby White on the 3-point line. White made the shot and gave Chicago a one-point lead with six seconds left.

Reaves almost had the game-winner of the night on the final offensive possession for the Lakers after he attacked the rim for two points.

However, Giddey's half-court buzzer-beater over James sealed a 119-117 win, which looked impossible for the Bulls. Luka Doncic made his feelings clear on the brutal loss, saying (via Lakers reporter Ryan Ward):

"It's hard to lose like that. We had basically had the game in hand. When you lose like this, it's hard, especially in a back-to-back. I think we fought hard. It's hard to lose like that."

Luka Doncic finished the night with 25 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists, and two steals. He shot 8 of 22 but had a much-improved defensive performance. Meanwhile, LeBron James had 17 points, five rebounds, and 12 assists, shooting 40.0%. The Lakers collectively were much sharper since the second quarter but blew the game away in the end.

