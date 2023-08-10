"Hard is not for me": Bobby Portis gives a Damian Lillard-esque answer when asked about adjusting to FIBA

Milwaukee Bucks big man Bobby Portis is one of the NBA players gearing up for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. While there's some adjusting to be done, the former champion showed great perspective.

Right now, Team USA is going through tuneup games before the World Cup officially gets underway in a few weeks. This has given them time to adjust to FIBA-style rules.

Bobby Portis was recently asked if adjusting to the international style was hard, but he doesn't see it that way. He views the word hard in a much different light. At the end of the day, it's still just basketball for him. He said:

"Hard is not for me, man. Hard is for the single mom with four kids. This is what I do. ... Single mom, struggling to provide for her kids, that's hard."

While Portis has been in the NBA since 2015, this is the first time he'll be suiting up for his home country in international competition.

Bobby Portis still figuring out role for Team USA

Another thing that is important about these tuneup games is that it gives Steve Kerr and chance to work out his rotation. There are countless All-Star-level talents on the roster, and it's on him to make it all come together.

Right now, it appears that Memphis Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr. will be starting at center. Bobby Portis is among those who could be his backup, but Kerr might be going in another direction.

In their most recent scrimmage against Puerto Rico, Kerr let reigning Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero take the backup minutes behing Jackson. After the game, Kerr cited it as something he might stick with going forward. Mainly because of the versatility Banchero brings as someone who could push the ball on the fast break.

"Reigning Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero got significant minutes at backup center, at times playing over Bobby Portis behind Jackson, something Kerr said could continue because of Banchero's ability to handle the ball and push it in transition."

During his time with the Milwaukee Bucks, Portis has adapted to a smaller role. He is a professional that knows to always keep himself ready for when his number might get called.

Based on his recent actions, it seems like Portis is just having fun in his first Team USA stint. The former champion was seen having fun with the crowd after getting a jumper to fall against Puerto Rico.

