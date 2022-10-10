"He's a little bit more funnier than I thought he was" - Former NBA MVP opens up on getting to know Joel Embiid more as 76ers gear up for 2022/23 season

Joel Embiid and James Harden are approaching the new season as a fresh start in their partnership. Harden arrived mid-way through last season. In the time they spent together last season, they could grasp each other’s game. However, being successful in the postseason requires better chemistry.

The Philadelphia 76ers started their preseason with a victory against the Brooklyn Nets. James Harden and Joel Embiid watched from the bench. Much of the team’s gameplay will go through the duo. Harden and Embiid know that they need to work together toward their championship ambitions and that building chemistry is pivotal.

The 76ers’ summer workouts have done just that for the duo, giving them a chance to get to know each other.

“The future is unlimited for us," Harden said. "You know, just being here for last season for few months and then having a full offseason – just getting to know Joel a little bit more." Via Lauren Rosen on 76ers media day.

“He’s definitely a competitor in everything, not just basketball. He’s a little bit more funnier that I thought he was, but overall he’s just a great guy."

The duo tallied a 14-7 record when they played together last season and were able to play an effective pick-and-roll game. With an entire summer of training under their belt, Embiid and Harden could become a serious problem for opponents. The summer has also allowed them to build a personal connection, as Harden explained:

“I think he gets life itself, you know? He’s definitely far from selfish. And he’s just one of those guys I feel like you need to get to know to love. And then it makes it better being on the same court as him.”

What to expect from the Joel Embiid and James Harden duo in the upcoming season?

Joel Embiid and James Harden are exceptional players with a wide range of skills. But maximizing their outputs can only get them to a certain level. If the NBA title is their goal, coming together and blending their skill sets should be the primary focus.

“I felt like since we started playing together, that we have been playing for such a long time," Embiid said. "You know, just our connection; pick and roll or anything on the basketball floor – I think when you put, you know, a great mind like him … It’s just easy to adapt."

“He was only what 20 games or 20-30 games together, so I think we got the whole year now – to just kind of go through everything and see everything."

Another essential factor will be identifying the system's primary player. Harden seems to understand how facilitating Joel Embiid’s game will help him get close to winning an NBA title. It will be interesting to see how far the Philadelphia 76ers go with this duo.

