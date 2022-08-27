“Harden is going to be skinny for training camp”, “They said it's the championship trophy and it's Game 7 vs GSW so he threw it away” - Fans react comically as James Harden throws his cake into the ocean

James Harden celebrated his 33rd birthday on August 26. The former MVP threw a yacht party where Kevin Durant and Trae Young were also spotted. Everyone seemed to be having a lot of fun. In a video that surfaced online, Harden was seen throwing his birthday cake into the ocean.
Not many were happy with the incident, as they felt that Harden polluted the ocean by throwing cake into it. Meanwhile, some also lauded "The Beard" for being locked into staying fit during the offseason.
Below are some of the best reactions from Twitter.
The ease with which James Harden threw the four-tier cake made it seem fake to many. Most of the reactions, though, hinted at fans being offended by his actions.
One thing that stood out in the video was James Harden's fitness. He has definitely put in a lot of work in the offseason. He looked ripped, which is great news for Philadelphia 76ers fans.
The 10-time All-Star signed a two-year extension worth $68.6 million in July. He also took a $14 million paycut by opting out of his player option. The move helped the franchise add more strength to the roster, via players such as P.J. Tucker.
The Eastern Conference has some great teams in the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks. Amidst all of the competition, if the 76ers want to stand out, they will need James Harden to be at his best.
How important is James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers next season?
The 2022-23 campaign will be James Harden's 14th in the league. Despite having won several individual accolades in his career, the Larry O'Brien trophy has alluded him. He made the move to Philly in hopes of winning a championship. The Philadelphia 76ers fell short last year, but expectations are high from the team and him next season.
Many questioned Harden's commitment and fitness last season. He seems to have made it a point to prove his doubters wrong as he has been spotted putting in time at gyms. James Harden has been one of the most prolific scorers in the last decade. If he regains his lost touch, the 76ers could wreak havoc in the league.
With Harden fit, the 76ers won't just be competitive, they’ll have a chance of winning it all. When you pair a playmaker of Harden's caliber with a perrineal MVP candidate like Joel Embiid, it's never good news for the league. Embiid has played the most dominant basketball of his life in the past two seasons. He finished second in the MVP race on both occasions.
Harden is one of the best playmakers. He also attracts a lot of attention from defenders, which leaves teammates free for easy shots. If Harden regains his form, he will be the perfect Robin for Embiid's Batman. And with the two in tandem, fans might see a version of Embiid like never before. There's a lot on the line for Harden. It remains to be seen how he answers his critics.