"Harden has not played like a superstar with Durant" – Chris Broussard is not sold on James Harden's performance in Kevin Durant's absence

Brooklyn Nets superstar James Harden has come under immense criticism this season for his performances alongside Kevin Durant.

But those days seem to be over after James Harden's heroic performances against the LA Lakers and the LA Angeles Clippers. He had 36 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in a 122-115 win over the Lakers on Christmas. And then he had 39 points and 15 assists in a 124-108 win at the Clippers on Monday.

On Fox Sports' morning show "First Things First," Chris Broussard talked about how vital James Harden is to the Nets' success. Broussard said:

"I'm not ready to say James Harden is back. I'll give it a maybe. But two games without Kevin Durant and now Kyrie Irving, that doesn't tell me what he's going to play like when they're there. And my main problem with Harden is that when KD is there, he hasn't played at a superstar level."

Broussard also talked about how Harden looks like a shell of his former self with Kevin Durant on the floor. He continued:

"In my view, Harden has not played like a superstar with Durant. He's been overly differential and willing to just be a role player who is really not aggressive."

Broussard also talked about not wanting to see the Houston Rockets version of James Harden with Kevin Durant but someone almost just as aggressive. Broussard said:

"I need him to be aggressive, be a scorer looking to get 26 points a night, looking to get guys in foul trouble and all of that with KD on the floor."

How important is James Harden to the Nets?

One of the greatest scorers the game has ever seen, James Harden was an unstoppable machine during his nine seasons with the Houston Rockets. But he was also a great facilitator, and that is the version of Harden Brooklyn needs.

Harden's 36-point, triple-double outing against the LA Lakers is the kind of performance the Nets need from him with Kevin Durant on the floor. His ability to play the point guard position by orchestrating the offense is something the Nets lack.

When Irving returns for Brooklyn, the Nets will need Harden to run point while the scoring burden will rest on Irving and KD. This is the only way forward for the Nets if they want to keep hold of their three superstars.

Without Irving, Harden will need to handle some of the workload along with KD and not just be a pass-first player. If the Nets can integrate Irving and figure out their three superstars' roles, no team may be equipped to handle Brooklyn.

