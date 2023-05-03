"Harden won't still perhaps be that guy that shrinks in the biggest moment" - NBA analyst still skeptical about James Harden's ability

James Harden turned back time and showed flashes of his MVP form in Game 1 of the Eastern conference semifinals. Harden put up a playoff, career-high 45 points to lead the Philadelphia 76ers in a 119-115 win against the Boston Celtics.

Harden carried the team without MVP Joel Embiid due to injury. He also hit a clutch step-back three-pointer to clinch the victory.

Harden’s playoff struggles

Harden has scored 40+ points on 10 occasions in playoff games. Yet he often gets criticized for not performing in the playoffs. He notably struggled to 10 points in a loss to the San Antonio Spurs when he was with the Houston Rockets.

He also put up five points despite playing 46 minutes in a win against the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2021 playoffs. Harden was a member of the Brooklyn Nets at the time.

One NBA analyst is not convinced that Harden is a clutch playoff performer. FOX Sports insider Chris Broussard criticized Harden despite the career performance in Game 1.

"This does not like change my mind or give me confidence that Harden won't still perhaps be that guy that shrinks in the biggest moment,” said Broussard.

Despite a last-minute three-point dagger by Harden iced the game, Broussard told co-host Rob Parker, that the show was not that impressive.

“I get it was a big game, it was a big shot, but Rob there was no pressure on James Harden,” said Broussard.

Harden and the Sixers were without Embiid and were not expected to win in Boston. They were 10-point underdogs for the Celtics going into the game.

He has a playoff career-high 45 PTS JAMES HARDEN ARE YOU KIDDING ME?!He has a playoff career-high 45 PTS https://t.co/QHOJviHtEt

“This is game one your superstar is out you're not supposed to win nobody thinks you're gonna win and you just playing with house money nobody expects anything I'm just gonna go out there and ball, I can shoot all I want because Embiid's not here,” said Broussard on his radio show The Odd Couple with co-host Rob Parker.

Harden will have another chance to shut down the critics in Game 2. However, he should have a lighter load as Embiid is expected to return to the lineup. Embiid missed Game 4 of the Sixers' first-round series and Game 1 against the Celtics due to a knee injury. It will be Embiid’s first game since winning his first NBA MVP award on Tuesday.

