  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • James Harden
  • "Harden switched bodies with Luka" - NBA fans shocked after James Harden's offseason look goes viral

"Harden switched bodies with Luka" - NBA fans shocked after James Harden's offseason look goes viral

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Aug 03, 2025 04:50 GMT
NBA fans shocked after James Harden
NBA fans shocked after James Harden's offseason look goes viral. (Photo: GETTY)

LA Clippers star James Harden went viral on Saturday when a video of him from his time in China showed a new look. NBA fans were shocked to see Harden putting on more weight during the offseason, though he was still hooping despite the break from basketball.

Ad

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, multiple accounts shared a video of Harden looking a little bit overweight while taking shots in a court in China. It's not the first time the former MVP has looked like that, and he has always played into shape during the season.

Harden is in China for his annual tour of the country, where he's among the most popular NBA players. He endeared himself to a lot of fans there when he was critical of Daryl Morey's comments about Hong Kong a few years ago.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

NBA fans couldn't believe what happened to James Harden this offseason, with some pointing out the opposite of what Luka Doncic did during his summer. Doncic appears to be in the best shape of his life heading into next season, while Harden has a couple of months to get back into playing condition.

Here are some of the best comments:

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

James Harden spending offseason in China

James Harden spending offseason in China. (Photo: GETTY)
James Harden spending offseason in China. (Photo: GETTY)

For those questioning the authenticity of the video, James Harden is indeed in China this offseason. The video below shows Harden wearing the same orange shoes and Adidas shorts he was wearing in the practice video. He's also sporting the shorter beard and shorter dreads in both videos.

Ad

Harden has been signed to Adidas since 2015, and his signature shoes are popular among fans and players. He has three years left on a 13-year, $200 million contract, with one of the perks being touring China during the offseason.

Ad

Harden once teased playing in China amid his controversial trade demand out of the Philadelphia 76ers two years ago. Harden told the Philadelphia Inquirer that fans there deserve to see him play, and he has always appreciated the love he gets from them.

"Every time I come here, the love is just like ... it's crazy, you know what I mean?” Harden said. "So I feel like they deserve to actually see me come play here. ... Love is always crazy here."

Harden is set to turn 36 later this month, with two years left in his contract with the LA Clippers. It will be interesting to see if he'd take his talents to China once his NBA career is over and end his playing days in front of his beloved fans.

About the author
Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Juan Paolo David
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications