"Harden switched bodies with Luka" - NBA fans shocked after James Harden's offseason look goes viral

LA Clippers star James Harden went viral on Saturday when a video of him from his time in China showed a new look. NBA fans were shocked to see Harden putting on more weight during the offseason, though he was still hooping despite the break from basketball. In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, multiple accounts shared a video of Harden looking a little bit overweight while taking shots in a court in China. It's not the first time the former MVP has looked like that, and he has always played into shape during the season.Harden is in China for his annual tour of the country, where he's among the most popular NBA players. He endeared himself to a lot of fans there when he was critical of Daryl Morey's comments about Hong Kong a few years ago. NBA fans couldn't believe what happened to James Harden this offseason, with some pointing out the opposite of what Luka Doncic did during his summer. Doncic appears to be in the best shape of his life heading into next season, while Harden has a couple of months to get back into playing condition.Here are some of the best comments: 𝙈𝘼𝙇 @playoffMALHarden switched bodies with Luka. Tony b @BluCollarKingHe's usually at the strip club so this is a good preseason sign. ☕ CoffeeeBlack @coffeee_blackHe's looking like Kendrick Perkins. VegasCheesehead @Shady_JustinDude ate Luka D.Connor @DConnorssportsJames harden is about to be 36… that metabolism ain't hittin the same 😂 XRPwavyvet 🏴‍☠️ @XRPwavyvetNow we know where Luka's weight went! 💀James Harden spending offseason in ChinaJames Harden spending offseason in China. (Photo: GETTY)For those questioning the authenticity of the video, James Harden is indeed in China this offseason. The video below shows Harden wearing the same orange shoes and Adidas shorts he was wearing in the practice video. He's also sporting the shorter beard and shorter dreads in both videos. Harden has been signed to Adidas since 2015, and his signature shoes are popular among fans and players. He has three years left on a 13-year, $200 million contract, with one of the perks being touring China during the offseason. Harden once teased playing in China amid his controversial trade demand out of the Philadelphia 76ers two years ago. Harden told the Philadelphia Inquirer that fans there deserve to see him play, and he has always appreciated the love he gets from them. "Every time I come here, the love is just like ... it's crazy, you know what I mean?" Harden said. "So I feel like they deserve to actually see me come play here. ... Love is always crazy here."Harden is set to turn 36 later this month, with two years left in his contract with the LA Clippers. It will be interesting to see if he'd take his talents to China once his NBA career is over and end his playing days in front of his beloved fans.