"Has been his biggest hater": Fans react after Drake allegedly likes post highlighting fellow Torontonian Zach Edey's dunk on LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers comfortably clinched a 134-127 win against the Memphis Grizzlies. But LeBron James getting dunked on by Zach Edey has been the story of the night, dominating social media.

The news became a bigger talking point after users quickly noticed that rapper Drake liked an Instagram post, highlighting this play.

“Ever since that video of LeBron rapping the Kendrick songs, Drake has been his biggest hater. This dude just liked a video of Zach Edey dunking on LeBron,” one fan wrote.

“This brother Aubrey really hates LeBron. And I know he enjoyed it even more knowing it was his fellow Torontonian Zach Edey that posterized LeBron,” another fan tweeted.

“drake will never let it go lol,” a user wrote.

“Liked by Drake lmao,” another user pointed out.

“idk why Drake liking this is so funny to me,” another fan said.

Credits: Instagram (@sportscenter, @nbaonespn, @espn)

“dude is so petty,” @elibyrd26 responded to another user.

Shortly after his social media activity went viral, the Canadian rapper unliked the post.

Drake has been involved in a rap beef with Kendrick Lamar since 2012. However, this feud between the two distinguished artists escalated in 2024, leaving rap fans splitting into groups – those supporting Drake or Lamar.

Although LeBron James hasn’t outright supported Kendrick Lamar, he’s made his allegiance known by frequently rapping along to “Not Like Us” — Lamar’s diss track aimed at Drake.

Fans are convinced that Drake must’ve been satisfied after seeing fellow Torontonian Zach Edey posterize LeBron.

LeBron James recreates his iconic photo during the Lakers-Grizzlies game

On December 6, 2010, LeBron James and Dwyane Wade unintentionally produced one of the most iconic images in NBA history. During a fastbreak, Wade delivered a no-look pass to James, then spread his arms in celebration before LeBron even completed the play.

Nearly 15 years later, James found himself recreating the iconic moment, courtesy of Luka Doncic. Late in the first half of the Los Angeles Lakers–Memphis Grizzlies game, Doncic dished out a pass to James during a fastbreak. Similar to D-Wade, the Slovenian star turned to the crowd and began celebrating even before the dunk was complete.

Cameras caught the moment perfectly, leaving fans to quickly draw comparisons to the legendary James-Wade photo.

Apart from producing the photo of the night, LeBron James and Luka Doncic also combined for 56 points and 17 assists, leading the Purple & Gold to secure their 45th win of the season.

