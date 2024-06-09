"Has me in my feelings": Russell Westbrook's wife Nina Westbrook got so captivated by Nigerian musical sensation's new album

Russell Westbrook's wife, Nina, found something special with Tems's recently released record "Born In The Wild." The Nigerian singer garnered acclaim for her singles "Higher" and "Free Mind," leading up to the release of her debut project. The album resonated well enough with Nina that she shared her reaction on Instagram.

The album was released on June 7 under labels RCA and Since '93. It includes 18 tracks with features from Asake and J.Cole. The debut project was also produced by GuiltyBeatz, Sarz, Spax, P2J, London, DameDame and Tems herself.

Clippers guard Russell Westbrook's wife shared her thoughts about Tems's new record on her Instagram story:

"New @temsbaby has me in my feelings."

Nina Westbrook's short reaction to the album aligned in the same manner that other critics found her debut. "Born In The Wild" garnered tremendous praise from music reviewers.

Russell Westbrook revealed how he fell in love with his wife

During a "Do Tell Relationship Podcast" interview on Sept. 20 with his wife, Russell Westbrook shared how he fell in love with Nina.

"You were surprisingly kind of quiet," Westbrook said (Timestamp: 2:31.) "You wasn't talkative. That was attractive to me. Anybody that talks a lot and catches too much attention to themselves is not my style. ... You playing sports was attractive to me, just because we can relate. ... You being quiet gave me a little mystery about you, so I could learn more about you."

Russell Westbrook's comments provided a different side to the persona that NBA fans are well aware of. Outside of all his trash-talking and being an imposing presence on the court, Westbrook prefers to keep it simple when he's not playing basketball. This falls in line with the kind of partner he was looking for at the time.

Both played basketball at UCLA, where they began dating around 2007. At that time, Westbrook was selected fourth by the Seattle SuperSonics, before their relocation to OKC.

They have been married for nine years since their wedding on Aug. 29, 2015.

