"Has been the GOAT for so long": Paul Pierce seemingly switches stance on LeBron James with massive statement

Paul Pierce, one of LeBron James’ harshest critics and biggest rivals, has softened his stance on the four-time NBA MVP over the past few years. Pierce called James “the greatest athlete ever” after the former Cleveland Cavaliers superstar breached 50,000 points (regular season and playoffs combined) in March. The Boston Celtics great continued his praise of his former rival on Tuesday.While attending the Celebrity Poker Tour, Pierce said this when asked if next season would be James’ last in the NBA:“I think this will be his last season. … He’s been the GOAT for so long, he’s maintained the stats. We appreciate what he brought to the game &amp; held the mantle since Jordan left. Bron [James] is one of them ones.”In a 2020 NBA Countdown episode, Paul Pierce said that LeBron James did not even belong in the top 5 of all-time greatest NBA players. Pierce named Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, Tim Duncan, Kobe Bryant and Larry Bird into his top 5 for building franchises from the ground up.Pierce could not add James to that list. “The Truth” added that James “put together” teams to win in Miami and Cleveland. Pierce explained that James only continued the “tradition” in Los Angeles when the former Cavalier signed to play for the LA Lakers.Over the past few years, Paul Pierce has become more appreciative of LeBron James. He has put the Lakers star ahead of anybody in the GOAT conversation.Paul Pierce and LeBron James had classic duels during Pierce’s peakPaul Pierce was in his sixth season in the NBA when LeBron James jumped from high school to the pros in 2003. As James started to establish himself as one of the game’s biggest stars, Pierce pushed him to the limit.One of their all-time classic games happened on February 15, 2006, in Boston. Cleveland got off to a hot start behind its young star before the veteran home team stepped up to make the showdown a seesaw battle in the last three quarters.Pierce sent the game into its first overtime after draining two pressure-packed free throws with 0.2 seconds left in regulation. The Celtics forward again dueled James in the first overtime. Cleveland held the upper hand before Pierce scored Boston’s final three points to drag the game into another five-minute extension.LeBron James took over in the fourth quarter with four points, three rebounds, two assists and one block to carry the Cavaliers to a 113-109 win. He tallied 43 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists, four blocks and two steals. Paul Pierce led the Boston Celtics with 50 points, seven rebounds and four assists.