"Has been inept, incompetent, incoherent": Knicks announcer tears into Bradley Beal with brutal remarks

New York Knicks commentator Walt "Clyde" Frazier had some scathing remarks about Bradley Beal when the Phoenix Suns took on the New York Knicks on Sunday. It was a crucial game for the Suns as they tried to force their way into the Play-In Tournament picture.
Early in the first quarter, Beal missed a layup after a fast-break opportunity, which led to an easy Knicks dunk. Shortly thereafter, Frazier shared his unfiltered thoughts on Beal's time with the Suns.
"(Bradley) Beal has been inept, incompetent, incoherent as a Sun," Frazier said.
Fellow commentator Mike Breen then followed it up with:
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
"And injured."
Despite 40 points from Devin Booker, the Suns still fell 112-98 to the Knicks. Beal finished with 16 points on 8-of-19 shooting. This comes after he scored just five total points in 45 minutes of action in his last two games against the Lakers and Celtics.
Bradley Beal accepts Suns fans' criticism
Bradley Beal has had a rough time in Phoenix. While he was regarded as a star during his tenure with the Washington Wizards, he hasn't been able to replicate the same success with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker on the Suns.
Beal has unfortunately been blasted with a plethora of injuries, which have kept him out of action for extended periods. But when he has played, he's been inconsistent, leading to much criticism from fans.
Amid the negativity that surrounds him, Bradley Beal acknowledged his shortcomings and mentioned that he understands where the fans are coming from. During an interview with Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic on Friday, Beal expressed his thoughts on the fans' sentiments towards him.
“I get it, I get it," Beal said. "“They have every reason to be (disappointed). I am, too. It’s not ideal, obviously, it’s not fun. You don’t enjoy it. You control what you can control. That’s all I can do. I always preach about being available and that’s something I’m definitely kicking myself about, but that’s sometimes how the cookie crumbles."
Beal still has two seasons remaining in his contract, including a player option for the 2026-27 season. He has a no-trade clause in his contract, so he would have to agree to a trade should Phoenix try to move him.
New York Knicks Fan? Check out the latest Knicks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.