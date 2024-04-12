Has any NBA team clinched a playoff spot in 2024?

With the 2023-24 regular season nearing the finish line on April 14, the NBA playoffs are almost set to commence. With several teams still making sure that they finish their season strong to secure either a playoff spot or a play-in tournament spot, there are already ball clubs that have clinched a position in the playoffs.

So, which NBA teams have clinched a spot in the 2024 playoffs? In the Eastern Conference, the teams are the Boston Celtics, the Milwaukee Bucks and the New York Knicks. Interestingly, the Celtics have secured the No. 1 seed in the East and the best record in the league, earning them homecourt advantage throughout their entire playoff run.

Meanwhile, the following teams have clinched a playoff spot from the Western Conference: the Denver Nuggets, the Minnesota Timberwolves and the OKC Thunder. The Nuggets have clinched the No. 1 seed in the conference, giving them homecourt advantage in their postseason run within the West.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NBA teams that are still working on their postseason spots

With just a few days away from the play-in tournament and the 2024 NBA playoffs, these teams are still ensuring they execute properly in their final slate of games, considering the postseason implications such as positioning matchups and seeding.

In the Eastern Conference, the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Orlando Magic, the Indiana Pacers, the Philadelphia 76ers and the Miami Heat have all clinched the postseason. However, their final seeding will still be determined based on how they finish their season.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Bulls (ninth place with a 38-42 record) and the Atlanta Hawks (10th place with a 36-44 record) have already clinched their spots in the play-in tournament.

In the Western Conference, the NBA playoffs landscape is a bit trickier compared to the East. The New Orleans Pelicans and the Phoenix Suns have clinched their postseason positions. The LA Clippers (fourth place with a 51-29 record), on the other hand, have clinched the Pacific Division, while the Dallas Mavericks have clinched the Southwest Division (fifth place with a 50-30 record).

The Clippers and the Mavericks' postseason positioning can vary depending on how they wrap up their remaining games.

When it comes to clinching the spots for the play-in tournament, the Sacramento Kings (eighth place with a 45-35 record), the Golden State Warriors (ninth place with a 45-35 record) and the LA Lakers (10th place with a 45-35 record) have already made sure that they won't be out of contention.

Due to the similar records, their postseason scenario is still up for some changes as they still have some games left on the regular season schedule.

With how competitive the race has been in both conferences, NBA fans are in for some of the most entertaining final days of the season leading into the playoffs.