Has any team comeback from 0-2 deficit in Conference Finals after losing two home games? History says Knicks are doomed

The New York Knicks lost 114-109 on Friday to the Indiana Pacers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals. Jalen Brunson engineered a last-gasp rally but failed to drag his team to a series-tying win. Brunson and Co. will travel to Indiana for Games 3 and 4 facing a 0-2 hole.

Tom Thibodeau’s team isn’t ready to go on vacation, but history is against it. Underdog NBA, a site on X (formerly Twitter) that talks about everything basketball, gave a demoralizing stat.

Underdog NBA @UnderdogNBA Teams in NBA history to come back from down 0-2 in Conference Finals after losing first 2 games at home: None

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Knicks only have themselves to blame for their unenviable situation. They led by 14 points with 2:50 remaining in the fourth quarter in Game 1 and lost 138-135 in overtime. Before New York collapsed, teams were 994-0 when leading by such a margin with a little under three minutes left.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Trending

Thibodeau’s highly-touted defense showed up early in Game 2, but scoring became a problem in the fourth. New York stuttered on offense in the first eight minutes of the fourth quarter. Jalen Brunson tried to carry his team to a late rally, but the Pacers held on. The point guard missed a 29-footer that would have tied the game at 112-112 with 8.1 seconds left on the clock.

Expand Tweet

Knicks are 0-3 against Pacers in last three playoff games at Madison Square Garden

The New York Knicks were 3-0 at Madison Square Garden in their Eastern Conference semifinal duel in 2024. In the pivotal Game 7, the Indiana Pacers surprised them with a sizzling start before Jalen Brunson’s broken hand ended the home team’s comeback bid.

Following the loss, Brunson and his teammates had a chance to redeem themselves - twice - in the first two games of the 2025 Eastern Conference finals. The New York faithful descended on Madison Square to cheer for its team’s attempt at revenge. Behind Tyrese Haliburton’s heroics, the Pacers broke again the hearts of the home team’s supporters.

The Knicks had another chance in Game 2 and squandered it yet again. They are now 0-3 at MSG in their last playoff meetings with their rivals.

Although history is not on their side, Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby can still try to bring back the series to MSG. If they win one of two games in Indiana, the series will return to New York, where the Knicks hope to finally end their slump against the Pacers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More