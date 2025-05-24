Has any team comeback from 0-2 deficit in Conference Finals after losing two home games? History says Knicks are doomed

The New York Knicks lost 114-109 on Friday to the Indiana Pacers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals. Jalen Brunson engineered a last-gasp rally but failed to drag his team to a series-tying win. Brunson and Co. will travel to Indiana for Games 3 and 4 facing a 0-2 hole.
Tom Thibodeau’s team isn’t ready to go on vacation, but history is against it. Underdog NBA, a site on X (formerly Twitter) that talks about everything basketball, gave a demoralizing stat.
The Knicks only have themselves to blame for their unenviable situation. They led by 14 points with 2:50 remaining in the fourth quarter in Game 1 and lost 138-135 in overtime. Before New York collapsed, teams were 994-0 when leading by such a margin with a little under three minutes left.
Thibodeau’s highly-touted defense showed up early in Game 2, but scoring became a problem in the fourth. New York stuttered on offense in the first eight minutes of the fourth quarter. Jalen Brunson tried to carry his team to a late rally, but the Pacers held on. The point guard missed a 29-footer that would have tied the game at 112-112 with 8.1 seconds left on the clock.
Knicks are 0-3 against Pacers in last three playoff games at Madison Square Garden
The New York Knicks were 3-0 at Madison Square Garden in their Eastern Conference semifinal duel in 2024. In the pivotal Game 7, the Indiana Pacers surprised them with a sizzling start before Jalen Brunson’s broken hand ended the home team’s comeback bid.
Following the loss, Brunson and his teammates had a chance to redeem themselves - twice - in the first two games of the 2025 Eastern Conference finals. The New York faithful descended on Madison Square to cheer for its team’s attempt at revenge. Behind Tyrese Haliburton’s heroics, the Pacers broke again the hearts of the home team’s supporters.
The Knicks had another chance in Game 2 and squandered it yet again. They are now 0-3 at MSG in their last playoff meetings with their rivals.
Although history is not on their side, Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby can still try to bring back the series to MSG. If they win one of two games in Indiana, the series will return to New York, where the Knicks hope to finally end their slump against the Pacers.
