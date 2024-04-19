Has any team gone undefeated in NBA playoffs?

Throughout the 77-year history of NBA playoffs, many teams have managed to win titles, play great basketball and fit stars into a team. Yet, one record that has eluded every team is conquering the league’s biggest prize with a perfect 100% win record in the postseason series.

Sweeping the NBA playoffs is a near-mythical feat, with teams like the 83' Philadelphia Sixers (1 loss) and the 89' Detroit Pistons, 91' Chicago Bulls and 99' San Antonio Spurs (2 losses each) coming agonizingly close as they marched through the postseason with near-perfect records.

However, the dream of an undefeated championship run remains just that — a dream and a notch above the difficulty chart. Despite these dominant campaigns, no team has ever managed to navigate the grueling playoff run without losing a single game.

The 2001 Lakers were the modern benchmark who crushed the playoffs, winning 15 games and losing only 1. The only loss came in Game 1 of the Finals against the 76ers, marked by the infamous Allen Iverson's step over on Tyronn Lue after draining a three.

Which team holds the best NBA playoff record?

Often mentioned as the best playoff record of all time, the Golden State Warriors' efforts in 2016/17 were also pretty special as Steve Kerr masterminded the league’s most famous dominant playoff run.

Led by the dynamic duo of Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, the Warriors scorched through the regular season with a formidable 67-15 record. However, their impressive playoff run made them one of the best NBA teams the world has ever seen.

The Warriors tore through their opponents on the way to their second consecutive finals as they swept the Blazers, dominated the Jazz and dismantled the Spurs, all without a single loss.

However, the scenario took a dramatic twist when the Warriors' dream run of an undefeated postseason was shattered by LeBron James-led Cleveland, who dealt the Dubs their only defeat in the entire playoffs during Game 4 of the Finals, preventing Curry & Co from achieving a feat never before seen in the NBA playoffs.

The Warriors didn’t let the defeat affect them too much, as they went on to win their next game for their second consecutive championship before etching their names in NBA history.

While they fell just short of an undefeated playoff run, their 16-1 record remains a testament to their dominance and the closest any team has ever come to an undefeated postseason.

