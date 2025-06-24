"Has Warriors all over it": NBA fans speculate Kristaps Porzingis' trade to Steph Curry's Golden State after bombshell report

Golden State Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy hinted at exploring the offseason trade market on Monday. Kristaps Porzingis' uncertain future in Boston may have opened up an opportunity for the front office to do just that.

After the Boston Celtics offloaded Jrue Holiday to the Portland Trailblazers for Anfernee Simons and two second round picks, an NBA insider revealed that Boston has also been in conversations with several teams about Kristaps Porzingis.

Fans on X (formerly known as Twitter) reacted to the report with excitement and saw a potential path for the 7-foot-3 Latvian to end up with the Golden State Warriors.

"Hmmmm has warriors all over it" - Reacted one fan

Jay Hardy @JayHardy252 LINK Hmmmm has warriors all over it

"Can Golden State afford him?" - Enquired another fan

K(NGE) @KeiarmandiK LINK Can Golden State afford him?

"WARRIORS NOWWWWWWWWWWWWW PLZZZ" - Reacted another fan

Bentley Hamilton @LittleHammy30 LINK WARRIORS NOWWWWWWWWWWWWW PLZZZ

"Bring me Kuminga" - Said another fan, speculating on his value

Tatum's City @PlayoffSmarf LINK Bring me Kuminga

"Insane Lineup: Steph; Melton; Jimmy; Green; Porzingis" - Another fan suggested what the Warriors could look like next season

Mike @miketubato30 LINK Insane Lineup Steph Melton Jimmy Green Porzingis

Trading Kristaps Porzingis could end up saving over $100 million for the Celtics in luxury tax payments. The Latvian big man failed to impress for the Celtics in 2025, struggling in the playoffs as the 2024 champions suffered a second round exit at the hands of the New York Knicks.

Even if he is traded, he will still be remembered as a beloved figure in Beantown, primarily for his tone-setting performance in Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals when he recorded 20 points, six rebounds, three blocks on 8-for-11 shooting.

In 99 games for the Celtics in his career, Kristaps Porziņģis has averaged 19.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.9 blocks.

New Orleans Pelicans emerge as suitors for Kristaps Porzingis

Among the teams with confirmed interest in Kristaps Porzingis, the New Orleans Pelicans have emerged as a key suitor.

With the front office under the leadership of new General Manager Joe Dumars, the Pelicans are at a crossroads, and will decide if they want to keep their core intact. Armed with the seventh and 23rd picks in the upcoming draft, they could put together a package for Porzingis centered around Herb Jones.

There are other enticing players on their roster with only Herb Jones being considered an 'untouchable' asset. The 26-year-old forward put together an impressive season in 2024 averaging 21.2 points. His 4 year, $112 million contract is affordable and should allow the Pelicans to pursue names like Kristaps Porzingis.

