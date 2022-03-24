"Haslem seriously looked like he meant that s**t" - Redditors come together to analyze the Miami Heat internal scuffle, one user calls Udonis Haslem "purest embodiment of f**k around and find out"

Wednesday night's action saw sparks fly when Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler got into an internal scuffle with head coach Erik Spoelstra and Heat veteran Udonis Haslem.

Having come off a loss in their previous home game, tensions were already flaring within the ranks of the number one-seeded Miami Heat. However, the game against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday saw the situation reach a breaking point midway through the game.

Spoelstra joked at the post-game press conference and said that the conflict was regarding the dinner plans for after the game. However, the scuffle did raise some questions about potential internal strife within the Heat locker room.

Following the event, NBA fans on Reddit took to analyzing the situation.

The majority of the responses have seen Jimmy Butler in a rather negative light. While things seem to have settled down for the time being, the situation still seems unsettling to say the least.

Could the Miami Heat internal scuffle spell disaster for the side going forward?

Golden State Warriors v Miami Heat

The Miami Heat find themselves in a rather difficult position following Wednesday night's altercation. As frustrations continue to rise with the team failing to produce wins at home, the Heat may be on the verge of imploding right before the playoffs.

But should things be blown out of proportion like this? Not necessarily.

The Heat under coach Spoelstra have been known to be a tight-knit, hard-nosed unit where tempers tend to run a little high at times. Considering the presence of multiple loud voices in the mix, the Miami locker room has a number of strong personalities possessing their unique perspectives on situations.

In the current scenario, Reddit fans widely agree that Jimmy Butler is the problem. Considering the press Butler received after his stints with the Philadelphia 76ers and the Minnesota Timberwolves, it seems convenient to assume that Butler is a toxic locker room presence.

But it is also important to remember that Butler played a huge role in taking Miami to the NBA Finals in the Orlando Bubble. His performances and leadership shone in the Finals against the LA Lakers as he willed the Heat to two wins.

In this regard, it is important to have faith in Butler's relationship with the team and Erik Spoelstra's abilities as a coach.

Considering his success in managing dominant personalities such as Dwyane Wade, LeBron James and Chris Bosh in the Heat's Big Three days, it is safe to assume that Spoelstra will get things under control.

With their next matchup being on the road on Friday, the Heat will look to reset and change gears as they face the New York Knicks. With the number one spot at stake, the Miami Heat will need to turn things around as the regular-season comes to an end.

Edited by Arnav