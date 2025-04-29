"Hate to give Buddy Hield a compliment": Jimmy Butler takes the mickey out of Warriors sharpshooter while lauding team's lockdown defense

Jimmy Butler and Buddy Hield played key roles in the Golden State Warriors’ thrilling 109-106 win in Game 4 against the Houston Rockets on Monday. Butler returned from a pelvic injury, while Hield started in the playoffs for the first time to give the Dubs a boost. The Warriors will take a 3-1 series lead to Houston for Game 5 on Wednesday.

After the game, the former Miami Heat star had this to say about Hield:

“I hate to give Buddy a compliment, so I’m not going to. But No. 7 on our team really brought the defensive mentality tonight and made some open shots.”

Buddy Hield’ likely impressed Jimmy Butler with his defensive intensity, particularly in the first quarter, where the shooting guard had two steals. Whether it was making life difficult for Jalen Green or chasing Fred VanVleet through screens, Hield came through defensively.

Unlike Butler, Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr was more effusive in his praise for Hield in the locker room after the win:

“Hey, fellas. I’m gonna utter some words that have never been spoken by anyone on earth. Buddy Hield, you set the tone defensively. I’m gonna say that again before the end of the playoffs. You can guard and you did that tonight.”

The nine-year veteran also gave his team a spark with his offense. He finished the game with 15 points behind 6-for-15 shooting, including 3-for-9 from deep. Houston's defense was reluctant to leave him, allowing Steph Curry and Butler open space to work.

Jimmy Butler was hesitant to compliment Hield, but there was no denying the shooting guard’s two-way impact gave the Warriors a decisive lift.

Jimmy Butler eventually gave props to Buddy Hield on Instagram

Jimmy Butler might have realized his mistake in holding back his praise of Buddy Hield. After the game, he corrected the error by posting photos of Hield’s game highlights on Instagram and wrote:

“felt nice might take down later”

The Golden State Warriors will travel to Houston on Tuesday for Game 5 the following night. After two closely fought losses, the Warriors will not easily cave in, particularly on their home floor. Steve Kerr could use another healthy dose of the Butler and Hide tandem to send the hosts on vacation.

