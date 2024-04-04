“Have more direction”: Giannis Antetokounmpo addresses Bucks’ struggles amid back-to-back losses to -.500 teams

After Wednesday night's 111-101 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, Giannis Antetokounmpo wasn't thrilled about the Milwaukee Bucks losing two straight games. What's more concerning is that both losses came against sub-.500 teams. Speaking after the game, Antetokounmpo said the team needs have a focused mindset.

Before the Bucks lost to the Grizzlies, they lost 117-113 to the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night, as they continue to navigate their way without Damian Lillard and Patrick Beverley. Lillard (groin) and Beverley (ankle) were both sidelined in the back-to-back games.

"(4:30) We have to be more assertive when we are on offense," Antetokounmpo said."And we have to play with more aggressivenes and have more direction, like know what you are trying to target, not direction of the coach, like within the five guys that are on the floor, being on the same page."

During Wednesday night's game, it was evident that the team struggled without a point guard to smoothen the offense. Despite Giannis Antetokounmpo posting 21 points (10-of-21 shooting), eight assists, seven rebounds and five blocks, it was not enough to lift his team over the Ja Morant-less Memphis Grizzlies.

With only six games remaining in the regular season, the Milwaukee Bucks are still in second place (47-29 record) in the Eastern Conference standings but have struggled to put forth consistent performances.

Giannis Antetokounmpo questions the current mentality of Milwaukee Bucks

Following the loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, Giannis Antetokounmpo had strong words for the team and questioned if they really wanted to win big this season, as per Sports Illustrated's Matthew Dugandzic.

"We have to want it, man," Antetokounmpo said. "Do we really want it? Are we putting in the work, are we gonna put in the effort, are we going to fight for what we think we deserve or what the goals we're trying to accomplish? That is the most important thing."

Nothing in the NBA is given, everything is earned the hard way. This is why winning consistently is difficult as there will be instances when opponents want it more, despite lacking in talent or personnel.

With a Milwaukee Bucks team that is filled with incredible talent from Giannis Antetokounmpo to Damian Lillard, the expectations are rightfully huge with championship aspirations.

Be that as it may, the team still has six games left in the season to stir the ship in the right direction and to get everyone healthy in preparation for the NBA Playoffs. Once they reach the postseason, it will be all hands on deck for the Bucks.