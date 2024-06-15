"Have fun" - Luka Doncic's mother Mirjam Poterbin's message for superstar son bodes well as Mavs thrash Celtics

Mirjam Poterbin, Luka Doncic’s mother, has been closely following the 2024 NBA playoffs. She has been visiting American Airlines Center, the home of the Dallas Mavericks since at least after the regular season ended. In many of Doncic’s biggest games in front of an adoring crowd, the former model is usually in the stands.

On Friday, the Mavericks were in a do-or-die game against the Boston Celtics. Dallas’ 106-99 loss on Wednesday pushed them to the brink of a sweep versus the Eastern Conference champs. The Mavericks needed every boost they could get from their supporters to help them extend their season.

Mirjam Poterbin posted on Instagram a simple message for Luka Doncic:

“Have fun”

Mirjam Poterbin posted a message for Luka Doncic on Instagram. [photo: Poterbin IG]

Poterbin’s reminder for her son couldn’t have been more fitting for the All-NBA guard. Since the series began, Doncic has been fiercely complaining to the referees for nearly entire games. On more than a handful of occasions, the Celtics have capitalized on his penchant for arguing with game officials.

Luka Doncic would sometimes argue with a referee while his teammates ran back to the other end on defense. Usually, Boston gets a 5-4 break that almost always ends up with a bucket. Mavericks coach Jason Kidd has been pleading with the Slovenian to let him do the talking.

In Game 4, “Luka Legend” had fun as Mirjam Poterbin asked him to do. After getting blasted on social media by fans and analysts for his terrible effort on defense, Doncic came out focused on that end of the floor. He had his moments of confrontations with the referees, but for the most part, he contained it.

The result was a blistering opening half that Poterbin and the Dallas Mavericks’ legion of fans were thrilled to see. Behind Luka Doncic, the Mavericks raced to a 34-21 first-quarter lead. And unlike in Game 3, they didn’t let up this time by relentlessly attacking Boston’s interior. It took roughly three quarters until Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla raised the white flag by pulling out his starters.

Mirjam Poterbin’s urging was spot on. Her son and the Mavericks had fun whipping their visitors before coasting to the finishing line.

Mirjam Poterbin might support Luka Doncic even in Boston

The dominant win on Friday allowed the Dallas Mavericks to extend their season. Their backs will be against the wall until they win four games in the NBA Finals. Luka Doncic and Co. will now pack up for Boston for Game 5. No one will be surprised if Mirjam Poterbin is among those who will be rooting for the road team.

Poterbin usually watches her son when in Dallas, but as the game on Monday isn’t just any other duel, she might travel as well. Doncic’s father Sasa Doncic is a constant presence in the playoffs regardless of where the action is. Perhaps his former wife will do the same to support the All-Star guard for the biggest game of his NBA career.

Fans will be tuning in to see what message she might have for Luka Doncic on Monday.