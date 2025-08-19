"Have to give this woman $10, $20M to go away": Gilbert Arenas explains how Anthony Edwards’ ex can 'dirty up' his NBA face status with legal baggage

Three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas had some advice for Anthony Edwards. The Minnesota Timberwolves star is in the midst of a high-profile legal case with his ex-girlfriend, Ayesha Howard.Edwards has faced much criticism during the litigation. Arenas expressed concern that Howard could “dirty up” his image. In a clip shared on X on Monday, the former NBA star said that the Timberwolves guard has the potential to be the face of the league, though his connection to Howard could complicate matters.“You have this ball-and-chain type of personality that’s attached to your name. Anytime you get ready to blow up and get ready to become America’s face, this woman can dirty it up by filing a court case,” Arenas said.He continued and explained that Anthony Edwards will likely have to pay $10 million to $20 million to protect his image and avoid any future trouble with his ex-girlfriend.“Your name and image and likeness are never safe. You will literally have to pay her a lot of money to stand down and go away,” Arenas said. “You’re going to have to give this woman $10 to $20 million to go away.”Arenas also pointed out that Edwards has been in the news almost every month due to his legal troubles with Howard. He explained that even when Edwards drops 50 points, a single comment from his ex-girlfriend can overshadow his greatness. Arenas fears that unless Edwards deals with the situation, he can't become the league's face.Anthony Edwards donates 150 pairs of shoes to school kids View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe criticism he faces due to his situation with Ayesha Howard hasn't stopped Anthony Edwards from giving back to the community. On Sunday, the NBA superstar donated over 150 pairs of shoes to school kids in Houston. He wasn't personally there to hand out the shoes, but the people of Houston much appreciated his gesture.The 2025-26 season will mark Anthony Edwards' sixth in the league. He was stellar for Minnesota last season, averaging 27.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. Edwards led the team to the Western Conference finals, where they lost to the OKC Thunder in five games.He will look to build on his solid performance during the upcoming campaign.