"Have a helluva year": LeBron James bares his emotions in heartfelt birthday tribute to wife Savannah James

LA Lakers star LeBron James greeted his wife, Savannah, on the latter's 39th birthday on Wednesday.In his Instagram story, LeBron posted a photo of Savannah with a cake with a candle.&quot;HAPPY BIRTHDAY BEAUTIFUL QUEEN!!! Have a helluva year ahead of you! Love you girl!!!&quot; James wrote, tagging his wife's Instagram.LeBron James' Instagram story on Wednesday (Credits: IG/@kingjames)In another Instagram story, LeBron reposted the post of fan account Team James Family and posted several emojis. The fan account shared photos of Savannah as it greeted her on her birthday.LeBron James' Instagram story on Wednesday (Credits: IG/@kingjames) View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe four-time NBA champion and his wife met while in different high schools in Akron, Ohio. LeBron notably played for St. Vincent-St. Mary High School before the Cleveland Cavaliers drafted him as the No. 1 pick in 2003. Meanwhile, Savannah attended Buchtel High School, the rival school of LeBron's.After dating for close to a decade, LeBron and Savannah tied the knot in 2013. They have three children together: Bronny, Bryce and Zhuri.The Lakers selected Bronny as the No. 55 pick in the 2024 NBA draft. Last season, LeBron and Bronny became the first father-son duo to play an NBA game together. Meanwhile, Bryce will suit up for the Arizona Wildcats in the upcoming college basketball season.LeBron James gets matching tattoos with Savannah and their sonsOn Thursday, clips of NBA legend LeBron James and his family getting tattoos surfaced on social media. In the videos, LeBron, Savannah, Bronny and Bryce were getting tattoos in their right arms from LA-based tattoo artist Ganga.James, the NBA's all-time leading scorer, will enter his 23rd season after opting into his $52.6 million player option to return to the Lakers in 2025-26.Last season, the 21-time NBA All-Star averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game on 51.3% shooting in 70 games. James and Luka Doncic led the Lakers to a 50-win season and the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference.