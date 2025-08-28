  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • "Have a helluva year": LeBron James bares his emotions in heartfelt birthday tribute to wife Savannah James

"Have a helluva year": LeBron James bares his emotions in heartfelt birthday tribute to wife Savannah James

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Aug 28, 2025 01:59 GMT
20th Annual Hammer Museum Gala In The Garden - Source: Getty
LeBron James bares his emotions in heartfelt birthday tribute to wife Savannah James (Image source: Getty)

LA Lakers star LeBron James greeted his wife, Savannah, on the latter's 39th birthday on Wednesday.

Ad

In his Instagram story, LeBron posted a photo of Savannah with a cake with a candle.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY BEAUTIFUL QUEEN!!! Have a helluva year ahead of you! Love you girl!!!" James wrote, tagging his wife's Instagram.
LeBron James&#039; Instagram story on Wednesday (Credits: IG/@kingjames)
LeBron James' Instagram story on Wednesday (Credits: IG/@kingjames)

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

In another Instagram story, LeBron reposted the post of fan account Team James Family and posted several emojis. The fan account shared photos of Savannah as it greeted her on her birthday.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
LeBron James&#039; Instagram story on Wednesday (Credits: IG/@kingjames)
LeBron James' Instagram story on Wednesday (Credits: IG/@kingjames)
Ad

The four-time NBA champion and his wife met while in different high schools in Akron, Ohio. LeBron notably played for St. Vincent-St. Mary High School before the Cleveland Cavaliers drafted him as the No. 1 pick in 2003. Meanwhile, Savannah attended Buchtel High School, the rival school of LeBron's.

After dating for close to a decade, LeBron and Savannah tied the knot in 2013. They have three children together: Bronny, Bryce and Zhuri.

The Lakers selected Bronny as the No. 55 pick in the 2024 NBA draft. Last season, LeBron and Bronny became the first father-son duo to play an NBA game together. Meanwhile, Bryce will suit up for the Arizona Wildcats in the upcoming college basketball season.

Ad

LeBron James gets matching tattoos with Savannah and their sons

On Thursday, clips of NBA legend LeBron James and his family getting tattoos surfaced on social media. In the videos, LeBron, Savannah, Bronny and Bryce were getting tattoos in their right arms from LA-based tattoo artist Ganga.

Ad

James, the NBA's all-time leading scorer, will enter his 23rd season after opting into his $52.6 million player option to return to the Lakers in 2025-26.

Last season, the 21-time NBA All-Star averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game on 51.3% shooting in 70 games. James and Luka Doncic led the Lakers to a 50-win season and the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference.

About the author
Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications