"Have hope that things are going to be okay; We're going to be happy and we're going to make it as a family" - Giannis Antetokounmpo opens up on favorite scene in 'Rise' movie

The story of Giannis Antetokounmpo and his family, titled "Rise," will be released as a Disney+ original film on June 24. Giannis and his family spoke to reporters on Wednesday to discuss the movie. The two-time MVP also revealed his favorite scene in "Rise."

Antetokounmpo was very excited about the film, which is all about his family's journey from Nigeria to Greece, as per TMJ4 Milwaukee. Giannis and his brothers had to endure a lot of hardships and sacrifices before making it big in the NBA. His parents left Nigeria to find better opportunities in Greece.

"You're excited, but you know, you're going to get emotional," Giannis said.

"You know your history and you know your journey, but once you see it on the screen it's a whole different case."

When asked about his favorite scene in "Rise," Giannis Antetokounmpo was quick to point out the prayer scene. Giannis and his family prayed a lot and kept their faith that things would get better.

Prayers and perseverance certainly had an impact on the Antetokounmpos, given the success they achieved as a family.

"I go back and I remember we would sit down and pray," Giannis said.

"Before school we would pray. Just have faith. Have hope that things are going to be okay. We're going to be happy and we're going to make it as a family."

Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the best players in the world today. Older brother Thanasis plays with him in Milwaukee, while the youngest, Alex, is in the G League.

Meanwhile, Kostas plays for LDLC ASVEL in France. The eldest, Francis, was a semi-professional soccer player. He also didn't make a permanent move from Athens to Milwaukee during the rise of Giannis.

What's next for Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks came up short in their title defense. They were eliminated in the Eastern Conference semifinals by the Boston Celtics. Giannis was nearly unstoppable against the Celtics, but the absence of Khris Middleton was hard to overcome.

The Bucks are still one of the favorites to win the title next season, especially if they can keep their roster intact. Pat Connaughton and Thanasis Antetokounmpo are expected to return, but Bobby Portis could test free agency. They also need a better backup point guard and someone who can score off the bench.

Despite going into the offseason earlier than he wanted, Giannis will have a busy summer. In addition to promoting "Rise," he is expected to represent Greece in the upcoming EuroBasket. Greece is one of the favorites to win the upcoming tournament, as per Draft Kings.

EuroBasket is scheduled from September 1 to 18 in four host countries — Czech Republic, Georgia, Germany and Italy. Greece are in Group C and they will go up against Italy, Croatia, Ukraine Great Britain and Estonia.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far