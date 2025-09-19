  • home icon
  "Have to be okay with being uncomfortable sometimes": LeBron James opens up on challenges and joys of life with Savannah James

"Have to be okay with being uncomfortable sometimes": LeBron James opens up on challenges and joys of life with Savannah James

By Advait Jajodia
Modified Sep 19, 2025 10:46 GMT
VIP Guests At Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 12 - Source: Getty
VIP Guests At Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 12 - Source: Getty

LeBron James opened up about what has kept his relationship with Savannah James strong for 23 years, while making it clear that it hasn’t always been smooth sailing.

Speaking with Complex's Speedy Morman on Thursday, LeBron pushed back against the idea that their marriage is “picture perfect.” He said that just like any long-term relationship, theirs has had its highs and lows.

“The relationship is never picture perfect,” LeBron said. But if you're okay with working through the hardships and the adverse moments, then it will make it all worth it, man. We've been together since high school, so sh*t ain't gonna always be a bed of roses, man. In any relationship, let alone someone that you're living with for over 20 years.”
The key, he explained, is how they’ve navigated out of the tough moments. He also shared the three things he thinks are most important for making a relationship work.

“I think communication is number one,” LeBron added. “Being honest is number two. Number three is just like, you have to be okay with being uncomfortable in relationships sometimes, man. You can't always have it your way. You can't always think that my way or the highway. it's never gonna work that way. You know, they're saying happy, happy wife, happy life, that sh*t real, bro.”
youtube-cover
Savannah and LeBron James started dating in 2002 when they were still in high school. Two years later, they welcomed their first child, Bronny. After spending more than a decade together, they tied the knot in 2013. Today, they’re raising two more kids, Bryce and Zhuri.

LeBron James shares photos from anniversary dinner with Savannah

Savannah and LeBron James celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary over the weekend. LeBron marked the moment by sharing a few photos from their date night on his Instagram story, including a picture of Savannah with the heartfelt caption:

"Happy anniversary, my beautiful [queen]! I love you mama!"
LeBron will now turn his attention to the LA Lakers. With less than three weeks left before training camp kicks off, he’s preparing to switch back into game mode after an offseason spent enjoying plenty of golf.

Many fans believe that the 2025-2026 regular season could be his final one, adding even more weight to the year ahead.

