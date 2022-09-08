"Have you read the stories and have you talked to James Harden" - Stephen A. Smith claims former NBA MVP had a stark difference in lifestyle in Houston as compared to Brooklyn

On the most recent episode of the "I Am Athlete Podcast", one of the topics the hosts brought up was none other than James Harden. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith joins Brandon Marshall, Adam "Pacman" Jones, and LeSean "Shady" McCoy to discuss Smith’s media experience and the stories of NBA superstars.

Stephen A. Smith and the hosts discussed about why Harden wanted to leave the Nets for the Sixers. Smith claims that it has something to do with Daryl Morey running the show in Philly.

"Have you read the stories and have you talked to James Harden and everybody else in Houston about how life was in Houston under Daryl Morey?”

Smith claimed that the 2018 NBA MVP loved playing for Morey in Houston because of all the benefits given by the former Rockets GM.

However, things did not work out as planned when Harden decided to join Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn. Not only was The Beard no longer a franchise player, but he also struggled with team chemistry. While it could’ve been possible for the Nets to have a championship run with their big 3, it was clear that Harden wasn’t happy in Brooklyn.

During his stint with the Houston Rockets, Daryl Morey made sure that James Harden was happy or at the very least content with the team. The former Rockets GM built a roster of players that complimented the shooting guard's playing style. Smith also mentioned that besides Harden getting special treatment on the court, Morey spoilt him off the court as well.

James Harden and Daryl Morey reunite in Philly

Miami Heat v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Four

Midway through the 2021-2022 NBA season, Harden joined the Philadelphia 76ers in a trade with Ben Simmons. This allowed him to reunite with Daryl Morey, who is now the President of Basketball Operations for the 76ers.

Since then, The Beard has proved that his decision to move to Philadelphia was not a bad one. Harden and Embiid made it to the second round of the 2022 NBA playoffs, unlike his former teammates in Brooklyn who unfortunately made a first-round exit.

James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers contending for a championship this season?

Philadelphia 76ers v Toronto Raptors - Game Six

Harden's decision to take a big pay cut to build a championship roster has made things very interesting for the upcoming season. With a few more additions to their roster, it’s possible that Harden and Embiid, alongside young star Tyrese Maxey, can compete for a championship this season.

James Harden opted out of his $47.3 million player option for the upcoming season and instead, agreed to sign a new two-year deal worth $68.6 million. This means Harden will take a pay cut of roughly $15 million for the upcoming season.

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



"Harden did something Russ is incapable of doing: he looked in the mirror. He knows he's not Houston James anymore. He's looking at his hands and sees zero rings." — James Harden takes substantial pay cut with new Sixers contract:"Harden did something Russ is incapable of doing: he looked in the mirror. He knows he's not Houston James anymore. He's looking at his hands and sees zero rings." — @RealSkipBayless James Harden takes substantial pay cut with new Sixers contract:"Harden did something Russ is incapable of doing: he looked in the mirror. He knows he's not Houston James anymore. He's looking at his hands and sees zero rings." — @RealSkipBayless https://t.co/NRKdnGStb2

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Gautam Aggarwal