"Have some shame and respect" - NBA Twitter ridicules young fans for heckling LeBron James courtside at Bryce James' championship game

LeBron James attended the 2025 California State Championship game between Sierra Canyon and Lincoln, Stockton, in Sacramento on Friday. James supported his youngest son, Bryce, who is one of the top stars for Sierra Canyon.

King James, his wife Savannah James and daughter Zhuri sat courtside for the game at the Golden 1 Center and watched the Trailblazers seal a 58-53 win. Bryce only had three points, five rebounds, and two assists, but he became the first member of the James Family to win a state championship.

However, one negative moment from the game was some fans going viral for heckling James at courtside. The LA Lakers superstar showed a lot of patience and restraint as Savannah looked back at the young people shouting at her husband.

Despite some opinions on LeBron James, most fans on X ( formerly known as Twitter) condemned the young people heckling the NBA superstar. James was there to support his son and was with family, so they could have been given some space to enjoy the final.

"Bro is sitting with his fam man! Have some shame and respect! Let him be. Some people aren’t raised right," a fan tweeted.

"There were so many people around, yet no one told him to keep it down. That was LeBron's family time. The fan should’ve been more considerate," one fan condemned.

"That kid needs a life and guy code," another fan remarked.

King James is recovering from a groin injury, so he had time to watch his son's game on Friday, the same day when his Lakers team conversely lost 131-126 in Denver. He was back with the team on Sunday against the Phoenix Suns.

"Why would you ever wanna be that annoying?" a fan asked.

"Bro thinks he’s cool for heckling LeBron. This generation so odd man," one fan claimed.

"Some kids just aren’t raised right," another fan commented.

LeBron James probably didn't care about the heckling, especially with all he has done in his legendary NBA career. Bryce also won the State Championship, so that's the only thing that mattered that day.

Update on LeBron James' return from groin injury

Update on LeBron James' return from groin injury. (Credits: IMAGN)

LeBron James suffered a groin injury on Mar. 8 in the LA Lakers' loss to the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden. James was initially listed as day-to-day before it was reported that he could be out for one to two weeks.

On Monday, ESPN's Shams Charania shared an update stating that the four-time NBA champion had already started working out and could be out for one more week.

However, given his age, the Lakers are expected to remain cautious with James, as the injury that prematurely ended his first season in Hollywood is the same.

