“Have you watched him play?” – Kevin Durant brushes aside concerns over Kyrie Irving’s return to Brooklyn Nets lineup 

Kevin Durant isn't concerned about Kyrie Irving's reintegration into the Brooklyn Nets lineup following the franchise reversing its decision not to play the dynamic guard on a part-time basis.

Irving remains unvaccinated and is not allowed to play in games in New York City, Toronto and San Francisco because of COVID-19 policies in those cities. The earliest he can make his season debut is Jan. 5, when Brooklyn visits the Indianapolis Pacers.

After a 110-102 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night, Brooklyn's Kevin Durant had a positive reply about Irving returning as a part-time player (via Nets Videos):

"Have you watched him play? He's a master. He can score 60%, 70% of his shots if you know him. You know, he's a high-IQ player. It's a matter of him getting his legs up under him and wind up under him. ... He can adapt and do anything out there, so we're not worried about him."

Irving has managed to stay in shape despite being sidelined. In his first news conference, the All-Star guard said he played pick-up games to make sure he was ready to go when needed.

The time has come now. Irving's return should help the Nets improve their chances of making a championship run. Brooklyn (23-10) has done well without him, but Durant and James Harden have had to shoulder an extra load in his absence.

Kevin Durant scores 33 points in return, but Brooklyn Nets fall short against Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers v Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant had been sidelined in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols over the last few weeks.

KD didn't take too long to get going in his first game back, though, as he dropped 33 points on 54.2 % shooting against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night. However, the Sixers won 110-102. Philadelphia got its first win against Brooklyn after losing to the Nets twice earlier this season.

Joel Embiid had 34 points to lead the 76ers. Harden added 33 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists for the Nets.

Brooklyn is first in the Eastern Conference, a half-game ahead of the surprising Chicago Bulls (22-10). Nevertheless, the Nets had several players playing their first game back after getting tested out of the protocols.

Kyrie Irving's return should help Brooklyn. The Brooklyn Nets have struggled against teams with the best records, and Irving coming back will help them do better on that front.

