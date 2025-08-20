"Have to win to say stuff like that": Draymond Green delivers crushing response to Alperen Sengun's foul cry

Draymond Green and the rest of the Golden State Warriors went through an epic war with the Houston Rockets in the first-round series this year. It’s been a few months since that series came to a close, but apparently Green is not done battling a certain Rockets center.On Monday, Alperen Sengun made comments on the &quot;Socrates Dergi&quot; podcast about the physicality the Warriors brought in their series that went the distance.&quot;They're a very experienced team, and they fouled a lot,&quot; Sengun said on the podcast. &quot;In the playoffs, they don't call it. But they were the ones crying all series about fouls not being called.&quot;It did not take long for Green, whose competitive nature is as reputed as his defensive chops, to respond to Sengun’s comments.&quot;That's a tough thing to say after you lose,&quot; Green retorted on Threads. &quot;You have to win to [say] stuff like that.&quot;When the independent news outlet Warriors Talk shared Sengun’s quote on Threads, the former Defensive Player of the Year took another jab at the young All-Star, telling him to “hold that L.”The two frontcourt players squared off many times in this year’s playoffs, with Green eagerly taking on the assignment of containing the up-and-coming Sengun. Green, a four-time champion with the Warriors, came up with arguably the most impactful play of Game 4 when he forced a crucial defensive stop on Sengun in crunch time.Sengun, for his part, got to experience firsthand the elevated physicality of the postseason in his first playoff appearance. Green, however, is not willing to listen to the youngster’s criticism of that physicality.&quot;Y'all wanted Jimmy to come off the bench behind dude&quot;: Draymond Green takes shot at 'internet experts' in aftermath of Miami Heat dramaAside from Sengun, Green also got into it with netizens who had been making comments about his teammate coming from the Miami Heat.In a separate post on Threads, Green took a shot at fans online after the Heat traded forward Haywood Highsmith, who had played alongside his current Warriors teammate Jimmy Butler.&quot;Y'all (internet experts) wanted Jimmy to come off the bench behind dude, and 5 months later The Heat traded him for a bag of chips. That's wild,&quot; Green wrote.After a disgruntled Butler was traded to the Warriors following months of tension with the Heat organization, he quickly struck up a friendship with the stars in Golden State. Evidently, Butler’s bond with Green is going strong to this day.