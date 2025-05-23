"Haven’t been in contact with this man physically or verbally in over a year": Anthony Edwards' ex Ayesha Howard slams harassment and stalking claims

Anthony Edwards’ ex-girlfriend, Ayesha Howard, has slammed the NBA superstar for accusing her of harassment and stalking. As per InTouch, Edwards filed claims in the court on May 15, suggesting that Howard has been stalking him.

Court documents reveal, Edwards claims that Howard has been showing up at his hotel and texting his NBA teammates about his whereabouts. On Thursday, Ayesha Howard denied all claims on Instagram and clarified that she hasn’t been in touch with Edwards for over a year.

She wrote:

“Baby his team put this out referring to a process server that served his coach with legal documents for court I haven't been in contact with this man physically or verbally in over a year!

“Process serving is legal this narrative they put out as if I'm somewhere checking for him is completely false! Imagine me stalking yeah right!”

Ayesha Howard’s reaction to being accused of harassment and stalking

In April, there was a lot of talk suggesting Anthony Edwards offered to pay all 18 years' worth of child support to Ayesha Howard in a single payment. However, this was all just talk as Howard revealed that she wasn’t offered and didn’t agree to such terms.

Despite splitting up in October last year, Edwards and Howard’s relationship has been the topic of much debate. With their legal battle yet to conclude, we will likely see more twists and turns in their situation.

Anthony Edwards’ girlfriend Shannon Jackson deactivates social media amid Timberwolves star’s poor form

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has played no small part in leading his team to the Western Conference finals. But he has struggled against the OKC Thunder, which has led to Minnesota giving up a 2-0 lead. As Edwards continues to find his footing, his girlfriend Shannon Jackson has deactivated her social media.

Jackson did something similar ahead of the Timberwolves’ first-round matchup against the LA Lakers. When she got back on social media after six weeks, she said:

“I want nothing but positive energy and positive people around me, even if that means cutting off the toxicity."

Every time Edwards fails to perform, it gives fans reason to troll him and those around him. So, by deactivating her social media, Shannon Jackson could be trying to shield herself from the fans' negativity. The internet has not been a kind place to Edwards' ex, so Jackson can't be faulted for protecting herself.

