“Haven’t you had enough of that Dirty Chinese Communist Party money feeding you to stay silent” - Enes Kanter Freedom launches a personal attack on Jeremy Lin over human rights issues in China

In the latest of his Twitter rants, Enes Kanter Freedom has attacked former NBA player Jeremy Lin for staying silent on China's communist regime. Kanter Freedom has been on the news a lot lately, not to discuss basketball but to shed light on the social injustice around the world.

The Turkish player recently passed the United States Citizenship test and legally changed his name to Enes Kanter Freedom, making 'Kanter' his middle name. Similar to Metta World Peace, Kanter did so to get the word "Freedom" on his jersey.

Kanter Freedom calls out LeBron James routinely for staying silent on China's dictatorship and human rights violations. However, this time he has addressed Jeremy Lin in that regard. Freedom tweeted:

"Shame on you Jeremy Lin. Haven’t you had enough of that Dirty Chinese Communist Party money feeding you to stay silent? How disgusting of you to turn your back against your country & your people. Stand with Taiwan! Stop bowing to money & the Dictatorship. Morals over Money brother"

Jeremy Lin is an American-Taiwanese player who currently plays for the Beijing Ducks of the (CBA) Chinese Basketball Association. He was named a CBA All-Star in 2020.

Enes Kanter FREEDOM @EnesFreedom



Haven’t you had enough of that Dirty Chinese Communist Party money feeding you to stay silent?



How disgusting of you to turn your back against your country & your people.



Stand with Taiwan!

Stop bowing to money & the Dictatorship.



Morals over Money brother Shame on you @JLin7 Haven’t you had enough of that Dirty Chinese Communist Party money feeding you to stay silent?How disgusting of you to turn your back against your country & your people.Stand with Taiwan!Stop bowing to money & the Dictatorship.Morals over Money brother Shame on you @JLin7Haven’t you had enough of that Dirty Chinese Communist Party money feeding you to stay silent?How disgusting of you to turn your back against your country & your people.Stand with Taiwan!Stop bowing to money & the Dictatorship.Morals over Money brother

Enes Kanter Freedom continues his campaign against social injustice

Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics displays strong messages on his sneakers

Enes Kanter Freedom has been quite vocal about social justice reform around the world, especially in China and his native Turkey. He has been particularly outspoken about the corrupt rule of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Turkey.

Kanter Freedom's Turkish passport was revoked in 2017 and his father was briefly arrested by the Turkish government as well.

He also publicly attacked LeBron James for being an ambassador of Nike as the multinational corporation reportedly uses slave labor to build their products.

Clay Travis @ClayTravis Boston Celtics player Enes Kanter wore sneakers tonight — while playing against the Lakers — with LeBron James bowing down while China’s dictator puts a crown on his head. Boston Celtics player Enes Kanter wore sneakers tonight — while playing against the Lakers — with LeBron James bowing down while China’s dictator puts a crown on his head. https://t.co/E1L4ZyPWrF

Enes Kanter Freedom asked NBA Commissioner Adam Silver if he was breaking any rules by displaying such strong messages on his sneakers and representing the NBA on international platforms like CNN, Fox News and The Hill. As reported by The Athletic's Jared Weiss, Commissioner Silver told Kanter Freedom that he has the liberty to say whatever he wants.

Kanter Freedom has also spoken against the International Olympic committee hosting the Winter Olympics in China. He has asked many nations, including the USA, to boycott the Winter games.

The Hill @thehill NBA player Enes Kanter: "Shame on organizations like the International Olympic Committee that's setting up an Olympic Games this upcoming winter in China where there's a dictatorship happening right now. [...] We need to boycott the Winter Olympics." NBA player Enes Kanter: "Shame on organizations like the International Olympic Committee that's setting up an Olympic Games this upcoming winter in China where there's a dictatorship happening right now. [...] We need to boycott the Winter Olympics." https://t.co/WQjWp7u6fV

Also Read Article Continues below

We have not received any official response from Jeremy Lin himself but we can assume he cannot publicly speak against the Chinese government while residing in Beijing.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra

LIVE POLL Q. Is Enes Kanter right to accuse LeBron James and Jeremy Lin? Yes No 3 votes so far