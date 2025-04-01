"Haven't even done dinner yet": Luka Doncic makes his feelings known to Lakers' chemistry amid gruelling schedule 

Luka Doncic made his feelings clear on the LA Lakers' gruelling schedule when asked about team chemistry since his arrival to Los Angeles. It has been a taxing schedule for the side as they have played a slew of back-to-backs and games every other day.

Speaking to the reporters after the team's 104-98 win over the Houston Rockets, Doncic minced no words when addressing the chemistry.

"We haven't even done dinner yet because we've had so many games"

The Lakers have played four back-to-backs in March alone with just a day gap between their other games. They are slated to play two more back-to-back games in April on 3rd and 4th against the Golden State Warriors and the New Orleans Pelicans. They follow it up with a B2B against the OKC Thunder and Dallas Mavericks on Apr. 8 and 9.

During their hectic run, Luka Doncic and the Lakers have won nine of their 17 games. This included the timeframe where they lost LeBron James and Rui Hachimura to injuries for a few games in between.

Luka Doncic gives key update on elbow injury ahead of Warriors showdown

Luka Doncic had an injury scare during the Rockets clash on Monday as he took a hard tumble, landing heavily on his elbow. The Slovenian superstar was seen clutching it in pain, but was on the floor for the entirety of the game. He later appeared to be in good spirits as he addressed his injury to the reporters during the presser.

"It's terrible. It will be fine in two days."

His responses had the journalists in stitches, especially after they saw him with a heavily wrapped ice bandage as he sat down in the press conference. Doncic finished the game with 20 points, six rebounds, and nine assists as LA improved to 46-29 after the win.

