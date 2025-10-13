"Haven’t forgiven him for what he did to Klay": Warriors fans infuriated with Danny Green watering down Steph Curry's impact on Warriors

Danny Green was the color commentator for the Lakers-Warriors preseason game on Sunday, and during his game coverage, the former Lakers player made a comment on Steph Curry that infuriated the fans.While on telecast, Green said that people often credit Curry with the Warriors' success, but in reality, it is the team's system that is responsible for the success they have had in the past decade.&quot;People think it’s Steph… no, it’s their system,&quot; Green said.warriorsworld @warriorsworldLINK“People think it’s Steph… no, it’s their system”- Danny Green on the telecast He sucksThe Dubs fans online were not happy with Green's analysis. They expressed their displeased opinions on Green downplaying Steph Curry's impact on the Warriors on social media.&quot;Still haven’t forgiven him for what he did to Klay,&quot; one fan said.Wes @WesKelley10LINKStill haven’t forgiven him for what he did to Klay&quot;It’s been 10 years of greatness and people still saying dumb sh**,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Danny Green probably think he’d have the career Curry had if they swapped places💀🤣🤣🤣&quot; another fan said.One fan explained that the Warriors' system revolves around Steph Curry and was nothing close to a championship-caliber system without him in the lineup.&quot;That system is and always has been trash when Curry is not in it. Nothing close to championship caliber. Actually, it's been trash for the last half-decade even with Curry in it,&quot; the fan commented.Jim Park🏀🌌 @SheridanblogLINKThat system is and always has been trash when Curry is not in it. Nothing close to championship caliber. Actually, it's been trash for the last half-decade even with Curry in it&quot;Also said “gotta foul the guy before gets up in the air” - why didn’t he do that for Klay?&quot; another fan said.&quot;his entire ring comes from the fact that kd, klay, and cousins were injured,&quot; another fan said.Steph Curry did not play in the preseason game against the Lakers on Sunday. The Warriors struggled to catch up with the Purple and Gold, who were also playing without their star players, Luka Doncic and LeBron James.The Dubs suffered the first loss of their preseason campaign as LA secured a 126-116 win.Danny Green once said prime Kawhi Leonard was more feared than prime Steph CurryDanny Green once compared prime Kawhi Leonard and prime Steph Curry, and ended up choosing &quot;The Klaw&quot; over the &quot;Chef&quot;. During a guest appearance on the &quot;Run it Back&quot; podcast in April, Green was asked for his opinion on Leonard being more feared in the league than Curry.&quot;At Kawhi’s prime, at a certain point in time, there was a stretch where he was the most feared guy. But the longevity that Steph’s had, he’s been doing it for over a decade now, I think Steph might trump that,&quot; Green said.&quot;But if it came down to both guys in their primes, that’s a tough pick, but I’m going with Kawhi. Two-way player, he could do it on both ends of the floor. That 2019 Kawhi, I seen it up close. That version of Kawhi was more feared than Steph Curry.&quot;Green was part of the iconic 2019 Raptors squad, led by Kawhi Leonard, that defeated the Curry-led Warriors in the 2019 NBA Finals.