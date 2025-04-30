"Haven’t seen a shimmy in a while" - Pistons fans react to Malik Beasley potentially giving up social media to regain shooting form

Detroit Pistons fans have a plea for Malik Beasley as he continues to struggle against the New York Knicks. Beasley had a solid regular season, recording 16.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Unfortunately, the playoffs haven’t been that good for Beasley, and he’s taken a huge step back.

Through the first five games, Beasley has recorded 12.8 ppg, 2.6 rpg and 1.0 apg while shooting an abysmal 35.5% from the field. Amid his poor form, the Pistons have struggled. They trail 3-2 in the Eastern Conference first round and are on the verge of having their season ended at the hands of the Knicks.

Seeing Beasley’s struggles, one Pistons fan took to Reddit requesting that he give up social media, hoping that he would regain his form by doing so.

“BEASLEY, LISTEN TO ME. YOU GOTTA DO IT. YOU GOTTA STOP POSTING STORIES SO WE CAN WORK THIS OUT. 2 MORE GAMES. PLEASE. PLEASE,” the fan said.

Since the original post, fans have been flooding the comment section reacting to the idea of Malik Beasley giving up social media in the hopes of playing better.

“Lmfaoo I promise you posting or not he’d play the same. I guys want the players as robots. He’s a professional. He’s just not playing well. S*** happens,” one fan said.

“Let Beas be Beas,” another fan said.

“Haven’t seen a Shimmy in a while,” said another fan.

“We need old beasly back for next 2 games,” one fan opined.

Most fans were seen defending Malik Beasley, saying he should be able to do his thing.

“No, let him do his thing. He played well tonight,” one fan said.

“Beas was aight tonight, he's been having good reps using the rest of his offensive repertoire,” said another fan.

Detroit Pistons’ lack of depth has held them back amid Malik Beasley’s struggles

The Pistons might not be down 3-2 if they had another offensive option who could share the load with Malik Beasley. Dennis Schroder has done fine, recording 13.2 points per game, but the team needs more quality to compete with the New York Knicks.

Unless Beasley starts shooting the ball at a better clip, the Pistons' struggles will continue. Cade Cunningham has been stellar, recording 25.4 ppg, 8.8 apg and 8.6 rpg.

Tobias Harris has also done well to support Cunningham and is averaging 16.0 ppg, 8.2 rpg and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. But their efforts might be for nothing if the Pistons’ bench fails to match the Knicks’ role players.

