“Haven't seen this side from AD, I like it” - Shannon Sharpe praises Anthony Davis for stepping up to Dwight Howard 

Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard's altercation during the LA Lakers' loss to the Phoenix Suns was one of the biggest highlights of the 2021-22 NBA season's opening week.

NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe had his say on the altercation in a recent episode of "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed." The 53-year-old liked the fact that Davis stepped up to Howard during their argument. He said:

"I am surprised it got to this level (Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard's altercation), but it shows you the level of frustration that was going on against the Phoenix Suns because they started out well and the next thing you know they are down 32 points."

"AD and Dwight said we squashed it, it's behind us, we are very competitive guys, this is an emotional ball game. But I am surprised that it got to this level. But for AD, that's surprising because I know Dwight got a little edge to it. We haven't seen this side from AD, I like it, I like it!"

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard have an altercation on the bench. 😳 Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard have an altercation on the bench. 😳 https://t.co/OpZTaon1zM

Anthony Davis is the future of the LA Lakers. The 28-year-old is under contract until the 2024-25 NBA season and is co-captain of the team alongside LeBron James.

He was instrumental in helping the Lakers win their 17th championship in his first season and is expected to carry out a similar role this year.

Why Anthony Davis needs to have an MVP-caliber season for the LA Lakers

The LA Lakers would benefit immensely from Anthony Davis having a career year

Anthony Davis is one of the younger players on the LA Lakers roster this season. With most of his teammates aged 30 and above, he will have to play a significant role in helping the Lakers go all the way this season.

Injuries have held Anthony Davis back from reaching his MVP-caliber potential for most of his career. However, based on the three games he has played this season, Davis is looking in much better shape. He could even be on course to having one of his best seasons ever.

UNDISPUTED @undisputed @ShannonSharpe on Frank Vogel saying AD looks physically "imposing:""Anthony Davis should be what KD is, a guy who can shoot, post and handle the ball. AD should set out to be the MVP this year. He needs to dominate on a nightly basis." .@ShannonSharpe on Frank Vogel saying AD looks physically "imposing:""Anthony Davis should be what KD is, a guy who can shoot, post and handle the ball. AD should set out to be the MVP this year. He needs to dominate on a nightly basis." https://t.co/RZe7EfrfMY

The LA Lakers would benefit immensely from Anthony Davis having a career year. He played a crucial role in his first season with the team. If he is able to replicate that form or even better it, the Lakers will fancy their chances of winning a record 18th NBA title.

