"Having that faith"- Joe Mazzulla opens up on how 3 terminally-ill cancer patients helped him get better

Throughout the NBA postseason, Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla has encountered significant criticism. As the Celtics fell three games behind the Miami Heat, Mazzulla was seen to be at fault.

However, the rookie head coach has remained confident in his team's ability to overcome their slow start. When Joe Mazzulla was asked about how he's keeping things in perspective, he shared how a recent meeting with three young cancer patients helped shape his outlook on life and basketball.

"Honestly? I met three girls under the age of 21 with terminal cancer, and I thought I was helping them by talking to them, and they were helping me... that's what it's really all about."

"Honestly? I met three girls under the age of 21 with terminal cancer. And I thought I was helping them by talking to them, and they were helping me. And so, having an understanding about what life is really all about. And watching a girl dying and smiling and enjoying her life, that's what it's really all about. And having that faith and understanding.

"Another thing is, you always hear people give glory to God and say thank you when they're holding a trophy. But you never really hear it in times like this. And so, for me, it's an opportunity to sit right where I'm at and just be faithful. That's where I'm at."

Since losing the first three games of the Eastern Conference finals, the Boston Celtics have rallied back to win their last two contests. The Celtics now sit one game away from leveling the series.

Marcus Smart discusses Celtics' slow start

Following the Boston Celtics' May 25 win over the Miami Heat, Marcus Smart discussed why his team struggled during the early part of the series:

Marcus Smart on why it took until Game 4 for the Celtics to turn things around

"Coming in, we were more relaxed. You know, they snuck up on us and got us. These last two games, for sure, we definitely just wanted to turn it around. We wanted to go out there and leave it all on the court and let the results fall where they may.

"I think anybody in our situation, you've gotta shift that energy, you've gotta shift that mindset. Because if not, you'll be sitting at home. By doing that, we're giving ourselves a chance, and we came out with another win, and now we've gotta go do it again in Miami."

Marcus Smart had a big impact in the Boston Celtics' May 25 win, amassing a stat line of 23 points, five steals, three rebounds, and two assists in 30 minutes of playing time. The Boston Celtics are now one game away from forcing a Game 7, which means they're only two wins away from making history.

Currently, no team has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit to win a playoff series. In fact, teams that go 3-0 down are 0-for-146. However, just because it has never been done before doesn't mean it isn't possible.

By the looks of things, it would appear that the Celtics are betting on themselves to be the first team to mount a four-game comeback with their backs against the walls. Game 6 will take place at the Kaseya Center in Miami on Saturday, May 27.

