"Having our own legacy without having anything with 'Bron to do with it, that would be pretty cool" - Darius Garland on having a playoff run in Cleveland without LeBron James

The Cleveland Cavaliers have not made the playoffs without LeBron James since 1998. Darius Garland and the rest of the Cavaliers are among the most surprising teams this season, with a winning record and a high chance of making the postseason.

In an interview with Shams Charania of The Athletic, Garland revealed that they are excited about creating their own destiny and making history in Cleveland this season. He mentioned that they want to make the playoffs and have a long run to make the city proud.

"Having our own legacy without having anything with 'Bron to do with it, that would be pretty cool, and then having a playoff run without 'Bron for that long, that would be pretty amazing," Garland said.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania “Having our own legacy without having anything with ‘Bron to do with it, that would be pretty cool” – Cavs emerging star Darius Garland sits down with @Stadium to discuss his growth, franchise’s rise, Cleveland’s push for first non-LeBron playoff berth since 1998, more. “Having our own legacy without having anything with ‘Bron to do with it, that would be pretty cool” – Cavs emerging star Darius Garland sits down with @Stadium to discuss his growth, franchise’s rise, Cleveland’s push for first non-LeBron playoff berth since 1998, more. https://t.co/iKBgdeGnbr

Garland added:

"Then just having the city behind our back, they've been waiting on this for a long time. Making the playoffs again would mean a ton for the city of Cleveland and the Cavs organization."

The Cleveland Cavaliers have not made the playoffs since 2019, when LeBron James left the team for the second time in his career. If the Cavaliers make the playoffs this season, it will be their first non-LeBron team to qualify since 1998.

Shawn Kemp and Chuck Person were the stars of the team back then. They finished the 1998 season in sixth place with a 47-35 record. The Cavaliers faced off against the Indiana Pacers in the first round, but were eliminated 3-1 in four games.

90s NBA @NBA90s In the Cavaliers-Pacers first round series of the 1998 NBA Playoffs, Wesley Person was the ONLY Cavs player to make a 3pt field goal.



Person shot 7-for-19 from beyond the arc. All other Cavs were a combined 0-for-5.



Pacers won the series (3-1) In the Cavaliers-Pacers first round series of the 1998 NBA Playoffs, Wesley Person was the ONLY Cavs player to make a 3pt field goal. Person shot 7-for-19 from beyond the arc. All other Cavs were a combined 0-for-5. Pacers won the series (3-1) https://t.co/0lC6vOB3sk

LeBron James linked to trade back to Cleveland earlier in the season

LeBron James playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

LeBron James and the LA Lakers had a rocky start to the season. Things were so bad for the Lakers that a rumor linked LeBron to a return back to Cleveland. And of course, the rumor was started by former NBA player Kendrick Perkins. It was outrageous at the time, but still possible if the Lakers somewhat become worse before the trade deadline.

Rich Paul, who represents LeBron, denied the rumor and called it ridiculous. Paul confirmed that "The King" is a Laker and will continue playing in Hollywood this season. The Lakers are still inconsistent halfway through the regular season and several moves are expected to improve their roster.

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE #LakeShow "I heard directly from Rich Paul that LeBron James isn't leaving the Lakers.. this team just doesn't look it has the young legs that they need to have & they have been very active in the trade market" ~ @ShamsCharania "I heard directly from Rich Paul that LeBron James isn't leaving the Lakers.. this team just doesn't look it has the young legs that they need to have & they have been very active in the trade market" ~@ShamsCharania#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE #LakeShow https://t.co/BZEAMM6Zkb

The likelihood of LeBron James getting traded to Cleveland by the deadline is nearly impossible. However, it's fun to think about since the Cavaliers have a better team than the Lakers. James will certainly improve the team, but what would it cost the Cavaliers?

James was selected first overall by the Cavaliers in 2003. He went on to play seven seasons in Cleveland before leaving the team in 2010 to join the Miami Heat. Two championships and four NBA Finals appearances later, "The King" returned to Cleveland in 2014.

The four-time MVP promised the city that he would bring them a championship upon his return. Two years later, James finally fulfilled his promise and brought a title to Cleveland in 2016.

Also Read Article Continues below

Sportskeeda is now on apple news!

Edited by Arnav