"Having our own legacy without having anything with 'Bron to do with it, that would be pretty cool" - Darius Garland on having a playoff run in Cleveland without LeBron James

The Cleveland Cavaliers have not made the playoffs without LeBron James since 1998. Darius Garland and the rest of the Cavaliers are among the most surprising teams this season, with a winning record and a high chance of making the postseason.
In an interview with Shams Charania of The Athletic, Garland revealed that they are excited about creating their own destiny and making history in Cleveland this season. He mentioned that they want to make the playoffs and have a long run to make the city proud.
"Having our own legacy without having anything with 'Bron to do with it, that would be pretty cool, and then having a playoff run without 'Bron for that long, that would be pretty amazing," Garland said.
Garland added:
"Then just having the city behind our back, they've been waiting on this for a long time. Making the playoffs again would mean a ton for the city of Cleveland and the Cavs organization."
The Cleveland Cavaliers have not made the playoffs since 2019, when LeBron James left the team for the second time in his career. If the Cavaliers make the playoffs this season, it will be their first non-LeBron team to qualify since 1998.
Shawn Kemp and Chuck Person were the stars of the team back then. They finished the 1998 season in sixth place with a 47-35 record. The Cavaliers faced off against the Indiana Pacers in the first round, but were eliminated 3-1 in four games.
LeBron James linked to trade back to Cleveland earlier in the season
LeBron James and the LA Lakers had a rocky start to the season. Things were so bad for the Lakers that a rumor linked LeBron to a return back to Cleveland. And of course, the rumor was started by former NBA player Kendrick Perkins. It was outrageous at the time, but still possible if the Lakers somewhat become worse before the trade deadline.
Rich Paul, who represents LeBron, denied the rumor and called it ridiculous. Paul confirmed that "The King" is a Laker and will continue playing in Hollywood this season. The Lakers are still inconsistent halfway through the regular season and several moves are expected to improve their roster.
The likelihood of LeBron James getting traded to Cleveland by the deadline is nearly impossible. However, it's fun to think about since the Cavaliers have a better team than the Lakers. James will certainly improve the team, but what would it cost the Cavaliers?
James was selected first overall by the Cavaliers in 2003. He went on to play seven seasons in Cleveland before leaving the team in 2010 to join the Miami Heat. Two championships and four NBA Finals appearances later, "The King" returned to Cleveland in 2014.
The four-time MVP promised the city that he would bring them a championship upon his return. Two years later, James finally fulfilled his promise and brought a title to Cleveland in 2016.
