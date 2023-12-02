"Having a smile and being a killer" - Trevor Ariza blames Dwight Howard's 'goofy' persona for catching 'disrespect' in NBA

Dwight Howard is not receiving the respect and recognition he deserves in the NBA, and Trevor Ariza, his former teammate, believes it's due to his goofy personality.

Ariza and Dwight Howard shared the court for five years, appearing in 241 games and playing together for the Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards, and LA Lakers.

In a guest appearance on Shannon Sharpe's "Club Shay Shay" podcast, Ariza expressed his belief that Dwight Howard is not given the respect he deserves.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

“It’s probably because I think he probably was a little bit too goofy,” Ariza said. “Like, he play too much, in my opinion.”

“Everybody else don't understand that type of personality when they thinking of greatness, I guess. Like it's different. He has like the smile and he likes to like laugh and get along but, you know, having a smile, and being a killer … I don't know. The only person to get that off is Magic.”

Dwight Howard's legacy as one of the standout defenders in NBA history is unquestionable. However, his career has been marred by off-court controversies, earning him a reputation as one of the most polarizing figures in the league.

Howard is a three-time Defensive Player of the Year (2009–2011). The first overall pick in the 2004 draft averaged 15.7 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game over his 18-year career. With 2,228 blocks, he is ranked 13th all-time.

“He's been disrespected completely for his talent, and the things that he's done to this game,” Ariza said.

Is Dwight Howard a Hall of Famer?

Boasting eight All-NBA team selections and securing four top-five MVP finishes, Dwight Howard's influence on the game is unquestionable.

However, despite his impressive resume, Howard was omitted from the NBA's Top 75 list. Moreover, among the 16 players eligible for the Hall of Fame who have earned the Defensive Player of the Year award, 10 have been inducted. However, it will be intriguing if Howard, despite having a stellar career, gets ousted from the Hall of Fame.

Howard's distinction as the NBA's leading shot-blocker from 2008 to 2010 places him in esteemed company. Hall of Famers such as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bill Walton, Hakeem Olajuwon, David Robinson, Alonzo Mourning, Dikembe Mutombo and Ben Wallace have all led the league in blocks at various points in their careers.

A player must have been fully retired for three calendar years before becoming eligible for induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

As of now, Howard has not officially concluded his playing career. Although he sought an NBA return with the Golden State Warriors earlier this season, the Warriors didn't extend the contract.