Hazel Renee sends doting message to Ayesha Curry as husbands Draymond Green and Steph Curry humble Rockets again - “Gotta LOVE them” 

Hazel Renee sent a message to Ayesha Curry on showing love to their husbands, Draymond Green and Steph Curry, after the duo handled business in Game 7 against the Rockets. After the 103-89 win to close Houston for the fifth time in their NBA careers, Curry and Green showed love to their wives on their way to the locker room by "eyeing" them down.
Warriors' official Instagram account posted the video online, and Renee shared it on her story, captioning the post, saying:
"I meannn they was eyeing us downnnnn 👀 @ayeshacurry Gotta LOVE them 🥰"
In a separate message, Renee also took a swipe at the Warriors' critics and the Rockets.
"Old Rockets team. New Rockets team. Warriors in 7!!! What y'all thought 😂😂"
The Warriors went up 3-1 but lost Games 5 and 6, causing panic about their chances of advancing to the second round with a confident Rockets team playing Game 7 at home.
However, Golden State showed tremendous poise to get the win and put this series to bed.
Steph Curry was big time in the fourth quarter after a quiet game. He scored 14 of his 22 points in that stretch. Curry added 10 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and two blocks while shooting an efficient 50/40/100 split.
On the other hand, Draymond Green scored 16 points, six rebounds, five assists, one steal and two blocks, shooting 7 of 15. It was his highest-scoring game in the series after he failed to score in double digits in the past six games.
