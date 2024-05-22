HC candidate JJ Redick impressed with Lakers' potential draft target Bronny James: "Not every 19-year-old has that perspective"  

JJ Redick praised LeBron James' son Bronny James' maturity during his draft combine interviews. Redick, who has been linked to the Lakers for the coaching job, was amazed by the Bronny's answers as he gave realistic responses on the kind of role he hopes to play on a contender.

"He (Bronny) had some quotes where he talked about certain players in the NBA that he felt he could play like, and I thought it was neat," Redick said. "Not every 19-year-old kid has that perspective.

"Most of us think we're gonna be All-Star, All-NBA from day one, and that's not necessarily how it works."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

You can listen to Redick's comments from the 8:24 minute mark.

Bronny said he vows to change the narrative as "LeBron James' son" and create his path in the league. He said that his goal is to be in the NBA and not just to play with his father, a wish the Lakers star publicly made in 2022.

While speaking on the kind of player he wants to be, Bronny named plug-in role players who impact winning at a high level with their defense and shooting, like Derrick White, Davion Mitchell and Jrue Holiday.

They are also the players who sacrifice the most on a contending team, and that's what Bronny James wants to model his game after.

Bronny James will have to go the G-League and two-way route as a rookie

Although Bronny James has generated interest in a few playoff contenders, including his father LeBron James' team. the LA Lakers, he may not get to show his talents on an NBA floor regularly. The most ideal path for him remains the G-League route on a two-way contract.

Bronny is significantly inexperienced at the college level and has room for improvement in his game to make his mark in the NBA. His draft projection as a late second-round or undrafted prospect explains his path to featuring on a roster will be difficult.

Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus reported the Lakers remain a likely landing spot with the No. 55 pick or by climbing up a few spots via trade. However, the Lakers will look to develop him with the South Bay Lakers, the team's G-League Affiliate.

Pincus reported that it will remain the case if he is signed by another team in the draft. That's a realistic proposition, too. Smaller market teams could benefit immensely from a business standpoint by adding Bronny, who carries a $3.7 million NIL value.