"He should be over 4000 made threes in his career" - JJ Redick discusses how far Steph Curry can go if he stays healthy

As Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry made history against the New York Knicks by passing Ray Allen for the most three-pointers made in NBA history, a whole bunch of players, former players and pundits have poured in massive praise for Curry.

One such individual is former NBA player JJ Redick, who on his podcast The Old Man and The Three, poured in incredible praise for Steph Curry. The former Sixers and Pelicans sharpshooter spoke about how many three-pointers Curry could potentially make by the end of his career. Redick said:

"Assuming he stays healthy, he is averaging over five makes per game right now, assuming he stays healthy for another four or five seasons, he should be over 4000 made threes in his career when it's all said and done."

It would be a truly absurd number if Steph Curry could end up with over 4000 made three-pointers in his career, something that JJ Redick believes will never be broken. Redick continued:

"I just get the sense that this is a record that will stand forever. There's great shooters and there is Steph. He is one of one."

Can Steph Curry end up with 4000 three-pointers in his career?

Steph Curry cheers his team on

Steph Curry has currently made 2977 three-pointers in his career as he pulled away from Ray Allen in the game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

The Baby-Faced Assassin is shooting at nearly 40% from beyond the arc this season and hasn't shot below 40% in his career from downtown barring the 2019-20 season where he suffered a wrist injury and took part in only five games for the Golden State Warriors.

Curry is attempting a career-high three-pointers this season with 13.4 attempts a game while also making a career-high 5.4 a game. Along with this, Curry has consistently made over 300 three-pointers in a season, including the regular season and the NBA Playoffs.

The bottom line is, if Steph Curry can sustain this level for the next three seasons, he will cross the 4000 made three-pointers mark by then.

NBA.com/Stats @nbastats With Stephen Curry moving up to No. 1 all-time in made threes, check out this motion graphic representation of how the top 10 has changed over the years 🔥 With Stephen Curry moving up to No. 1 all-time in made threes, check out this motion graphic representation of how the top 10 has changed over the years 🔥 https://t.co/9OxjCQEpY1

In August this year, Steph Curry put pen to paper on a four-year new deal worth $215 million which will expire at the end of 2025-26 season, which is another four years of NBA basketball for the Baby-Faced Assassin. At this rate, he will quite easily cross the 4000 made three-pointers mark by then.

Also Read Article Continues below

At the end of the day, Curry is just proving what we already knew and that is that he is the greatest shooter in basketball folklore. Nobody in the history of the game has his range along with his precision. Steph Curry truly is one of one.

Edited by Parimal