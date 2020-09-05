"He has the ability to earn the immediate respect of Kevin Durant"-  GSW's GM reveals why Brooklyn Nets hiring Steve Nash is perfect

The Brooklyn Nets recently announced the hiring of NBA legend Steve Nash as their head coach. Although Nash worked as a player development consultant for the Golden State Warriors, he has no prior experience in coaching, so this decision puzzled fans and experts alike.

OFFICIAL: The Brooklyn Nets have named Steve Nash as the 23rd head coach in the franchise’s NBA history. pic.twitter.com/SG8OoN3a8g — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) September 3, 2020

Golden State Warriors GM Bob Myers speaks about the influence Steve Nash will have on Brooklyn Nets

According to Brooklyn Nets GM Sean Marks, star players Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving a head coach who was a 'communicator', and Steve Nash fit the description.

Marks shares a close relationship with Bob Myers, who is Golden State Warriors' General Manager. Myers was responsible for building the famous 'Hamptons five' GSW lineup. Myers spoke about Nash's influence-

"Steve Nash has the ability to walk out onto the court and earn the immediate respect of Kevin Durant or Steph Curry or Klay Thompson -- and there aren't too many people in the world who can do that," Myers told ESPN. "More than that, though, he can communicate with them effectively and efficiently."

Myers then went on to suggest that the Brooklyn Nets got Steve Nash because of his ability to point out the small nuances in a player's game. He explained-

"There's so much value in the little things, the small details that he can share to guys at that level. There's not a lot of teaching left for the most accomplished players in the world. Steph[Curry] is not going to listen to many people about his jump shot."

Also read: 5 Biggest rivals of the LA Lakers - Ranked

Advertisement

Steve Nash was one of the top point guards in his time and has won two NBA MVP awards. He had an illustrious career and played for teams like Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns. He had a great partnership with current Houston Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni when both of them were part of the Phoenix Suns.

Happy #2KDay Nets fans! We've got two copies of NBA 2K21 to give away 👀



RT & Follow @NetsGamingCrew for a chance to win! pic.twitter.com/dgu7H6NMKm — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) September 4, 2020

The Brooklyn Nets will welcome Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving next season from injuries. Both stars joined the Nets last year which capped a blockbuster NBA offseason for the New York-based franchise. The goal will be to win an NBA championship, considering the Nets' window is 2 years. It will be exciting to see what Steve Nash does with former MVP Kevin Durant and multiple NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving.

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors: Danilo Gallinari bids farewell to OKC?