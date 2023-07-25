"He acknowledged that same spirit": Steph Curry reveals one of his proudest moments when Kobe Bryant recognized his game

There was a point in Steph Curry's career when he was able to play against the late great Kobe Bryant. During that time, Curry was still the new kid on the block trying to make a name for himself.

While it took some time before he achieved superstardom, Bryant already recognized his talents before he became one of the best players in league history.

If you ask anyone who played against Kobe Bryant, they're likely to say the same thing, and that's the fact that the "Black Mamba" was a tough opponent to match up against.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

His killer instincts never backed down from a fight. With that in mind, Steph Curry was delighted that Kobe once acknowledged his version of killer instincts.

Here's what Curry said during an interview with radio host Big Boy:

“One of the best compliments I ever got, when he recognized that killer instinct behind the smile,” Curry said.

“You know Mamba Mentality…it’s a thing because you could see it on his face. ‘I’m out here to kill every single person in front of me to get to where I wanna go.’ But he acknowledged that same spirit, but he knew that I did it with a smile on my face.”

Kobe Bryant and Steph Curry: Comparing the two NBA legends

Curry vs Bryant

Despite the differences in their playing styles, Steph Curry and Kobe Bryant shared a common trait that has set them apart from their peers: an insatiable desire to win.

Both players have pushed their respective teams to great heights, leading by example with their performances on the court. Curry's ability to space the floor and revolutionize the importance of the 3-point shot is reminiscent of Bryant's ability to dominate from mid-range.

While Curry's career is still ongoing and he still has the chance to further cement his legacy, both players have left an indelible mark on the game.

Curry's influence on the style of play and the league's new generation of sharpshooters cannot be understated, while Bryant's impact on the "Mamba Mentality" and his legacy of hard work and dedication continue to inspire NBA players to this day.

The rivalry between Curry and Bryant may not have played out as much on the court, but their respective careers have set a benchmark for greatness in the NBA.

Both players have demonstrated their unique abilities and have become role models for aspiring athletes around the world.

Basketball fans are fortunate to have witnessed the brilliance of both Steph Curry and Kobe Bryant, two legends who will forever be celebrated in the annals of basketball history.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!