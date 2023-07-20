"He acts like a damn kid" - Despite earning over $430,000,000 in his career, LA Lakers star says LeBron James still acts like an 18-year-old

LeBron James will be playing the 21st season of his career when the LA Lakers start their next campaign. He is the second oldest (38) player in the league just behind Andre Iguodala (39).

Still, Lakers teammate Austin Reaves is amazed by what the grizzled veteran brings to the Tinseltown squad. Here’s what the former undrafted rookie had to say about James on the “All The Smoke” podcast regarding James as a person:

“He acts like a damn kid. He acts like he’s 18. I never really see him in a bad mood, always joking, laughing and having a good time. For someone that you put on a pedestal because he’s done what he’s done, for him to be just so personable.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“You could talk to him about anything. You could have good conversation with him, you could joke around. The best thing about him is he comes to work every day happy.”

LeBron James is known for his almost unmatched dedication to his craft. He reportedly spends millions on his body to get himself ready for every season.

“King James” attention to detail is also legendary. The 19x All-Star has earned a reputation for being a stickler for detail and discipline. Not one of his teammates over the last 20 years has ever questioned his desire to be better and to compete for championships.

Austin Reaves and LeBron James had that viral moment in the shooting guard’s rookie season where he seemed perplexed with James’ instruction. The four-time MVP, though, has repeatedly told the media of his admiration for Reaves’ basketball IQ and work ethic.

Off the floor, the two apparently have a chill relationship. James’ ability to get along with a former undrafted rookie and someone 14 years younger than him has made them click.

LeBron James will count on Austin Reaves more next season

The LA Lakers’ biggest goal in the offseason was to re-sign Austin Reaves who was a restricted free agent. General manager Rob Pelinka made it clear that the team was willing to match any offers for Reaves even if it reached $100 million for four years.

The Lakers were expected to significantly change their offseason plans had Reaves been offered a max deal by another team. Still, they would have not reportedly hesitated to retain him as a crucial part of LeBron James’ supporting cast.

After last postseason’s superb performances, the expectations heaped on Austin Reaves have only gotten bigger. Lakers coach Darvin Ham already guaranteed that he’ll become an All-Star. He will be the team’s starting shooting guard and will be a staple in Ham’s lineups.

LeBron James is also expected to ask more from him as they try to contend for another championship. Reaves knows “King James” is laid back off the court, but the four-time champ will go after him once they start competing.

Also read: "This motherf---er"- LeBron James says Austin Reaves won him over with his high-level basketball IQ

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault