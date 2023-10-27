"He actually flew 3 17-year-old girls here": Masin Elije shares post accusing Dwight Howard of “pedophilia”

Dwight Howard is subject to a civil lawsuit filed by a man named Stephen Harper who has accused him of sexually assaulting him. This has led to many fans speculating on Howard's personal life. This week, Howard has been accused of pedophilia by a familiar name.

Fans may recall that in 2018, a man named Masin Elije had alleged he was in a relationship with Howard. Fearing fan reaction if the news came out, Howard allegedly paid Elije hush money to keep the situation quiet.

In Elije's lawsuit against Howard, he alleged that both the three-time Defensive Player of the Year and his pastor threatened him. Elije also accused Howard of forcing him to sign a non-disclosure agreement to keep things quiet.

Now, Elije has reposted some more accusations on social media that allege that Howard flew in three 17-year-old girls to Houston from Orlando. In the post making the allegations, a photo shows Howard interacting with young girls.

Looking at allegations made against Dwight Howard by a 16-year-old girl in 2014

So far, no new news or information has surfaced regarding Howard and the three 17-year-old girls. However, this isn't the first time Howard has been accused of interacting with teenage girls.

In 2014, a 16-year-old girl who went by the name of Deborah/Debbie alleged via Twitter that she was romantically involved with Howard. She claimed the NBA star flew her out several times despite having a girlfriend.

She also alleged that Howard called her his "princess." However, she didn't clarify whether their relationship was sexual. Despite that, in since-deleted Tweets, the girl alleges that Howard "broke her heart" and "cheated."

As Howard continues to hold out hope that he can make his way back into the NBA in the future, the allegations by Harper and Elije are no joke. Teams could distance themselves from Howard until the legal process plays out.

Of course, it's important to note that the suit filed by Harper is civil, meaning that Howard isn't facing any jail time. Despite that, the negative publicity from such an accusation could be enough to deter teams, depending on how things play out.