“He ain’t Jordan, he ain’t Kareem Abdul-Jabbar” - Stephen A. Smith says 2-time MVP doesn’t belong on the NBA Mount Rushmore

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to impress in the playoffs. However, analyst Stephen A. Smith isn't ready to consider him as one of the all-time greats just yet.

Throughout the last couple of years, Giannis has reached superstar status. He's quickly turned into one of the game's most dominant players and it looks as if Antetokounmpo is on his way towards reaching legendary status.

It's been eye-opening how impressive his development has been on a yearly basis. Each year, Giannis has taken considerable strides forward when it comes to various aspects of his game.

After another impressive series performance in the second-round of the playoffs against the Boston Celtics, many are wondering if Giannis is on the path towards becoming one of the game's best players ever.

Speaking recently on ESPN's "First Take," analyst Kendrick Perkins stated that Giannis is on track to be on the NBA's Mt. Rushmore when it comes to all-time legends.

Stephen A. Smith was quick to comment that he's not doubting that Giannis could get there, but he believes it's still too early to put him in that conversation. Stephen A. Smith believes Giannis would need to surpass a number of big names on that list if he were going to be considered in such high regards. Smith said:

“He ain’t Jordan, he ain’t Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. ... LeBron James, Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain, Shaq, Kobe... okay, that's a lot.”

While many will be quick to react to the comments made by Stephen A. Smith, there were some great points made by the popular analyst.

There's no denying that Giannis Antetokounmpo looks to be the next face of the NBA. Giannis has become a dominant force, with the ability to takeover a game on both ends.

NBA @NBA 40 POINTS for @Giannis_An34 to help the Bucks go up 3-2 in the East Semis! 40 POINTS for @Giannis_An34 to help the Bucks go up 3-2 in the East Semis! https://t.co/dQi6lAQ31v

It seems as if Giannis is becoming one of the most dangerous threats for opposing teams when it comes to his ability on the court. After winning a championship and a Finals MVP last year, many wondered if Giannis could take another step forward in terms of his ability.

He's done that and more and looks to still be developing as a more all-around threat. In the series against the Boston Celtics, Giannis has averaged 33.6 points, 12.6 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.2 blocks per game.

