"He ain't sign up for this man": Knicks fans troll Taj Gibson as he asks Tom Thibodeau to take him out

Tom Thibodeau added Taj Gibson to the lineup on Dec. 15 for frontcourt depth. The veteran big man is a longtime Thibodeau disciple but played for the Washington Wizards last season. Mitchell Robinson’s left ankle injury, which will reportedly force him to sit out the rest of the season, forced the Knicks to get frontline help.

The Knicks coach is expected to count on Gibson due to the player’s familiarity with the team’s system. He is going to be Isaiah Hartenstein’s main reliever as the season moves forward. Thibodeau didn’t hesitate to call Gibson’s number in the second quarter of the game against the Brooklyn Nets.

After a few minutes of running up and down the court, “Hard Hat” signaled to his coach that he needed to go out. Fans reacted to the somewhat hilarious scene where Gibson seemingly waved the white flag:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“he aint sign up for this man”

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Taj Gibson has been signed to a rest-of-the-season contract by the New York Knicks for $1.4 million. Hartenstein will take the starting center role left by Mitchell and play around 30-35 minutes. Gibson will take the remaining playing time unless Tom Thibodeau goes small with Julius Randle manning the paint.

In the Knicks’ 121-102 win against the Brooklyn Nets, Gibson played 13 minutes and finished with two points, two rebounds and two blocks. After the game, here’s what he had to say about the second-quarter wave:

"I was tired. I ain't gonna lie. The young guys were laughing at me.”

Expand Tweet

Taj Gibson added that it’s still a long season and he will have enough time to get his legs back. He already promised to get more work in to get into game shape to be of much better help to the New York Knicks.

Tom Thibodeau’s frontcourt is thin even with the addition of Taj Gibson

The New York Knicks are likely going to make another move before the trade deadline. Mitchell Robinson was the team’s best rebounder with 10.3 RPG and rim protector. How Isaiah Hartenstein will play as the starting center remains to be seen.

Hartenstein has played 273 games this season but only 13 as a starter. Tom Thibodeau might need a veteran presence like Taj Gibson to give the team’s frontline more stability.

Jericho Sims is also another option at center for the Knicks but he’s even more raw than Hartenstein. Sims will also be out for at least two weeks after spraining his ankle against the LA Lakers on Monday.

Expand Tweet

For now, New York will have to do with what it has on the roster. Gibson is no longer the all-out hustle and energy guy that he used to be for most of his career. Thibodeau will ask him to resume that identity during his expected 10-15-minute spell on the court.

The New York Knicks are fifth in the Eastern Conference with a 16-11 record. The Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, Indiana Pacers, Brooklyn Nets, Atlanta Hawks and Chicago Bulls are trying to chase them down.

Tom Thibodeau will be hoping there will be no more instances when Taj Gibson will signal the bench to take him out.