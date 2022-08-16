"He ain't worried about them he's showing up for himself" - Stephen A. Smith claims 3x All-Star is 'planning to resurrect his career' irrespective of KD or Kyrie's future in Brooklyn

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith on Monday expressed excitement about the upcoming season for Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons.

The Nets have been in the spotlight this offseason. Kevin Durant requested a trade, and Kyrie Irving remains in the middle of trade speculation. Regardless of the outcome, Simmons is still hoping to remind everyone of how good he can be.

After requesting a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers last offseason, Simmons sat out until he was traded to Brooklyn at the trade deadline. But Simmons had a back injury that prevented him from playing with the Nets. On "First Take," Smith talked about what he learned after speaking to Simmons recently:

"Ben Simmons is planning to resurrect his career. That's what he tells me. He don't care about. Listen, loves KD, Kyrie, but he ain't worried about them. He's showing up for himself. He was my defensive player of the year two years ago, my defensive player."

Smith said that he wouldn't trade Durant this season and that the Nets could do well with Simmons, Irving and KD.

"Kyrie Irving is a superstar, and he's box office, but he's playing for a new contract," Smith said. "With them, I get to the playoffs. KD, you wanna sit at home? That ain't his character. That ain't his character. I don't believe it for one second. But guess what? I'd take my chances.

"I ain't moving him. Not this year. Next year, yes. This year? Hell, no. You ain't going nowhere."

Regardless of what happens with the Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant, there's still plenty of storylines to monitor for the team. One of the biggest developments will be the return of Simmons.

Throughout his career with the 76ers, Simmons was one of the league's most fascinating young talents. After refusing to return to the team, Simmons was eventually shipped to Brooklyn in exchange for James Harden.

While Simmons hasn't played since the 2021 playoffs, he has the ability to be a special talent.

Stephen A Smith @stephenasmith I ran into Ben Simmons and he said this.. I ran into Ben Simmons and he said this.. https://t.co/kLjhRu6OW4

In 2020-21, Simmons averaged 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game while shooting 55.7%. Simmons has been a three-time All-Star in the four seasons that he's played.

