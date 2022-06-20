"He ain't wrong, try getting a f**king house or apartment in Boston", "Because of the racism?" - Fans react to Draymond Green and Ja Morant's banter on Twitter

Golden State Warriors talisman Draymond Green won his fourth ring earlier this week. However, the talking point after the championship win was a back-and-forth between Green and Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant.

It initially started off with Klay Thompson calling Jaren Jackson Jr. a "bum" in one of the post-game pressers. Ja responded to this by tweeting how the Grizzlies seem to be living in the minds of the Warriors players.

Green responded to this by tweeting:

"We traded that real estate in @JaMorant the property value was higher in Boston."

NBA fans react to the interaction between Draymond Green and Ja Morant

NBA fans flooded Reddit to voice their thoughts on the banter between Green and Morant. Many believe that the Warriors winning the championship this season given Green more ammunition to talk trash.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Many fans believe that this is the next big rivalry in the NBA that is brewing. The Grizzlies and the Warriors had a fascinating six-game series in the postseason this year.

Draymond Green's significance to the Warriors

Green wrestles for the ball against Al Horford in the 2022 NBA Finals - Game 2

Draymond Green's performances have been flying under the radar for quite some time now. His impact on the game isn't necessarily visible in the final box score, but you understand the quality of the player when you see the Warriors play.

Green is the orchestrator for the Warriors. He is the one who makes them tick on the court. Green's ability on the floor is predicated on him playing incredible defense and orchestrating the offense. Steph Curry and Klay Thompson get so many open shots because of Green's IQ and his ability to be a floor general for the Warriors.

The Warriors starting lineup of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, and Kevon Looney had a NET Rating of +37.5 in 16 minutes together in Game 1. Advanced StatsThe Warriors starting lineup of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, and Kevon Looney had a NET Rating of +37.5 in 16 minutes together in Game 1.

Draymond can play as a center as well as a forward, allowing Steve Kerr to go small whenever he wants. This enables him to take advantage of Green's speed and versatility.

Green was also arguably the best defender in the game this season, alongside Rudy Gobert. He has quick hands and incredible footwork, which allows him to maneuver and break up the opposition's plays.

The intangibles Draymond Green brings to the roster are underrated. He has been a vital part of the Warriors dynasty as they won their fourth championship in eight years.

