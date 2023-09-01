"He aint the smartest": Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye join in with other NBA stars to troll Noah Lyles over recent remarks

Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye are the latest to toss in their thoughts about Noah Lyles’ comments about calling NBA title-winners world champions. Most current and former players of the league have not minced words in criticizing the star runner’s words.

On the Road Trippin’ podcast, Frye exclaimed when Lyles was referred to by co-host Allie Clifton as the fastest man on the planet:

(25:35 mark)

“He ain’t the smartest! He is not the smartest.

Following his 100m and 200m double at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Noah Lyles said this about the NBA:

"You know the thing that hurts me the most, is I have to watch the NBA finals and they have 'world champion' on they head. World champion of what? The United States?

"Don't get me wrong, I love the US — at times — but that ain't the world. We are the world.”

Current NBA stars such as Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Aaron Gordon trolled Noah Lyles for his comments. Tyrese Haliburton, who is representing Team USA in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, told reporters that Lyles’ statement wasn’t an “intelligent” one.

Channing Frye added:

“You can take 75% of all NBA teams and go and put them up against any other team in the world and they're gonna win. … Allie, nobody goes to the NBA and then goes, ‘Man, this isn’t the highest level [of basketball]. Let me go overseas. ... They play to play in the NBA. … It’s the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard in my life.”

"You could put an All-Star team of everyone not in the NBA and put them versus the Nuggets. I got the Nuggets in four!

Richard Jefferson agrees with Channing Frye:

When Giannis [Antetokounmpo] won Finals MVP, goes for 50 [points], we’re like, ‘That’s the best player in the world].’ He is the best player in the world. He won a championship. … There’s no team out there that’s better than that team. They’re technically the best team in the world.

Noah Lyles weighs in on how his comments have forced a debate in the sports world

Noah Lyles hasn’t backed down an inch from his comments about NBA winners as undeserving of the title world champions. He has numerous athletes competing in international tournaments backing him.

Here’s what he had to say about the storm he created:

"It's funny if you look at my comments...everyone in the world is very much on my side. Everyone in the US is usually leaning towards the opinion of the NBA."

Some fans and media personalities have flipped stances as well. Foremost on the list is Stephen A. Smith who called Noah Lyles “flagrantly ignorant.” A few days later, the host of ESPN’s First Take backtracked and apologized to the six-time World Champion.

Based on Channing Frye and Richard Jefferson’s fiercely worded arguments, they’re not going Smith’s route in this issue.

