“He was already politicking a month ago.… That’s not nearly good enough” - Shannon Sharpe believes 5-time All-Star was distracted by losing the MVP race

Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid has been criticized by Shannon Sharpe for being distracted after losing the MVP race to Nikola Jokic. The Denver Nuggets superstar earned his second consecutive MVP.

On Fox Sports' morning show Skip and Shannon: Undisputed, former NFL star Shannon Sharpe believes that Embiid was distracted by losing out on the prestigious award while suiting up for Game 5. The Miami Heat blew the 76ers out on the night. Shannon Sharpe said:

"I do think he was impacted by the news. He started politicking a month ago. He was already putting it out there. Joel Embiid had got into the best shape of his career and it seemed like it was going to pay off in an individual award.

"But all of a sudden, you work so hard for something and you don't achieve it. It did seem like he was impacted by the ball game. He did not seem as aggressive as I saw him in the previous three games."

Embiid and the 76ers were blown out by the Heat with the final scoreline reading 120-85 in favor of the team from South Beach. The superstar had just 17 points and five rebounds on the night.

Is Shannon Sharpe right about Embiid's MVP candidacy?

Embiid in action against the Miami Heat - Game 5

Widely considered the best big man in basketball alongside Nikola Jokić, Joel Embiid has been playing like a man possessed.

Without a superstar player alongside him for much of the season, the onus has been on Embiid to deliver the goods for the franchise. That's exactly what he has done.

Joel Embiid finished the regular season averaging 30.8 points, 11.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game. He shot 49.9% from the field and 37.1% from beyond the arc. He also recorded two triple-doubles and 46 double-doubles.

The big man has been an offensive juggernaut for the Sixers, and their entire offense runs through him. Health has always been a question mark for the center, though, with him missing 14 games this season. Philly lost eight of these contests, underlying his importance to the team.

The Cameroonian is also one of the best defensive players in the league. He has the ability to guard the perimeter as well when needed, thereby almost taking away the opposition's ability to space the floor.

That said, it was announced that Jokic will be awarded this year's MVP. However, the Sixers' superstar had a legitimate shot at winning the prestigious award. After the 76ers finishing the regular season as the fourth seed in the East, many thought he had a good shot at taking it home.

And it isn't wrong to say that Shannon Sharpe may have been right about Embiid being distracted about the disappointment of losing out on the award.

Edited by Adam Dickson