"He always had my back" - RJ Barrett on how New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau helped him bounce back from a tough start to the 2020-21 season

RJ Barrett has heaped praise on New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau for helping him bounce back after his tough start to the 2020-21 season. Although the youngster finished the season averaging 17.6 PPG, he had quite a slow start as he failed to create any impact from the three-point line.

However as games went by, RJ Barrett's performances kept getting better, and he became an integral part of the New York Knicks team that finished 4th seed in the Eastern Conference. Despite his slow start, his teammates and coach Tom Thibodeau were very supportive of the youngster.

In an interview with SiriusXM NBA Radio, RJ Barrett opened up about how head coach Tom Thibodeau helped him get back in the groove. He said:

"Honestly I had changed my shot, so I needed some time to get used to it. But really just coming back at night and getting the reps, you know, coaches are always in here until like 9 or 10 PM everyday. So you know, coming in just shooting, seeing the coach talking to the coach at night. You know... he's always had my back and kept my confidence up, so it just worked."

How important is RJ Barrett to New York Knicks' 2021-22 campaign?

RJ Barrett is one of the most exciting talents in the NBA. His brilliance from the three-point line and ability to pull off some big shots makes him a vital cog in the Knicks wheel.

He will be looking to be a lot more effective and also improve on defense heading into the 2021-22 season. Having played in the playoffs last season, Barrett has the experience of those highly intense games. He will be hoping to get that experience into play when he comes on to the court for the Knicks in the 2021-22 season.

Last season, the Knicks were defeated by the Atlanta Hawks in the playoffs, but their journey to get to the postseason was appreciated by the fans. This year, yet again, the Knicks will be looking to repeat their exploits and bring the magic of the playoffs back to the Garden.

Having players like Barrett, Julius Randle, Kemba Walker and a veteran presence in Derrick Rose definitely gives them a strong chance to make another run. However, they will have to ensure the roster remains healthy and their stars perform to their potential throughout the season.

